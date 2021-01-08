Natrona County School District COVID-19 numbers rise slightly following winter break

Four staff and 115 students in the Natrona County School District are quarantining for exposure to COVID-19 after the first week back to classes from winter break.

Meanwhile, 20 cases of the virus were reported in students and staff for the first full week of January, according to figures released Friday by the Natrona County School District.

In comparison, 14 cases and 86 quarantines were reported among district students and staff for week of Dec. 12-18, which was the last week before winter break.

While the numbers have ticked up since the holiday break, they remain far below where they stood in mid-November, at the height of the virus' surge across Wyoming.

During one two-week period in late November, nearly 1,000 students were in quarantine and more than 150 staff.

The district has previously stressed the virus is being transmitted outside of school, not in the classroom. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department, too, has said there is not evidence of virus outbreaks originating in school settings.