Natrona County School District employees won't get special leave for COVID quarantines

Natrona County School District employees will not get special leave if they need to quarantine after being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19. Instead, they will need to use their standard allotment of sick days and other paid time off.
“If the COVID related absences exceed 10 days, the employee can and is encouraged to submit an application for Family Medical Leave Act,” district spokesperson Tanya Southerland said.
The first two federal pandemic relief packages included provisions requiring many employers to provide paid leave separate from pre-allotted sick days if an employee needed to quarantine because of COVID-19. The more recent aid packages have not expressly required that employers provide leave.
Districts are legally able and encouraged by the U.S. Department of Education to use that money to offer COVID-19 leave to employees, according to the Wyoming Department of Education.
The federal education department actually recommends school districts "reevaluate compensatory time off and sick leave policies and practices."
Students returned to in-person, mask-optional school in Natrona County Wednesday, as just under 200 mostly unvaccinated people statewide were hospitalized for COVID-19.
“Those of us in the field feel it’s a very tenuous situation,” county health officer and infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Dowell said of optional masking in schools.
Dowell stressed that he has no intention of imposing a county-wide mask order, but if he had the authority to dictate that requirement to just the school district, he would.
That decision, however, is left to the district Board of Trustees, which unanimously approved a “mask optional” policy in early August, with the caveat “Students/staff will not be bullied or shamed for wearing a face covering or not wearing a face covering.”
Dirk Andrews, chair of the district's teacher union, said district employees represented by the union are split on mandatory masking.
“There are people who absolutely want the masks and want to make sure they’re protecting some of the most immunocompromised and making sure that we can keep schools open,” he said. “There are other people that are absolutely against the masks … so that’s been a really hard one.”
He added given the uncertainty of the coming year, virus-specific leave would ease some anxiety.
When cases reached their peak here in November, staffing became such a problem in the district that more than half of all substitute requests that month went unmet. Andrews said some money is now being used to incentivize substitutes for the coming year.
Employees who do need to take time off can also access a “sick bank,” but need to request permission to do so and must forfeit personal days and other time off.
“I personally think some kind of COVID leave would be very beneficial knowing how this school year has already started,” Andrews added.
The Hot Springs County school districts yesterday went entirely virtual after an in-person start to the year because of an influx in virus cases. That district’s superintendent announced the temporary switch in a letter Tuesday, but did not disclose how many students or staff had tested positive for or been exposed to the virus.
The state’s largest district in Cheyenne quarantined more than 450 students in its first two weeks of classes, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.
Andrews said he believes the conversation is still evolving with the district.
"I think it's kind of a watch and see," he said.
