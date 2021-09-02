Natrona County School District employees won't get special leave for COVID quarantines

When cases reached their peak here in November, staffing became such a problem in the district that more than half of all substitute requests that month went unmet. Andrews said some money is now being used to incentivize substitutes for the coming year.

Employees who do need to take time off can also access a “sick bank,” but need to request permission to do so and must forfeit personal days and other time off.

“I personally think some kind of COVID leave would be very beneficial knowing how this school year has already started,” Andrews added.

The Hot Springs County school districts yesterday went entirely virtual after an in-person start to the year because of an influx in virus cases. That district’s superintendent announced the temporary switch in a letter Tuesday, but did not disclose how many students or staff had tested positive for or been exposed to the virus.