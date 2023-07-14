After months of work, Natrona County School District trustees will meet Monday to discuss and vote on the district’s 2023-2024 budget. NCSD’s latest financial plan incorporates new changes from the Wyoming Legislature, including a $5.1 million inflation adjustment, as well as staff raises.

It also highlights significant trends and funding changes that NCSD leaders have been watching closely and preparing for to ensure the district stays on solid footing. Top among those trends is a decline in enrollment that the district projects will continue in the coming years.

During the pandemic, NCSD enrollment fell sharply as the district and families adjusted to both health concerns and changes to student learning. After a slight bump during the 2021 – 2022 school year, the district’s student population has continued its slide.

NCSD forecasts approximately 12,400 students across the district when school starts this fall, a drop of roughly 400 students, according to the budget and Wyoming Department of Education data. District projections show the downward trend will likely continue for at least the next three school years.

“Declining and increasing enrollment is something that’s not new to Natrona County School District or all districts in the state,” said NCSD Superintendent Mike Jennings. “Every district has increases and decreases in student enrollment. It’s a very natural cycle.”

School districts across Wyoming – their budgets and their student populations – typically ebb and flow with the state’s energy industry. As the energy industry booms, so do schools. But NCSD connects the current decline to the falling birth rate in Natrona County.

“What you’re able to do is you’re able to look at the birth rate over time and then look at the cohorts of kindergarten coming in,” Jennings said. “What the pattern has been for the last four or five years has been a decrease in the birth rate within Natrona County.”

Before the recent slide, NCSD averaged around 1,000 new kindergarten students each year. In the last few years that figure has fallen to 850 children, Jennings said.

Other possible explanations for the decline, like an increase in homeschooling, don’t pan out. The number of homeschool students in Natrona County has remained flat, Jennings said, leading the district to conclude that a slowing birth rate is the driving force.

Funding and staffing adjustments

In Wyoming, a school district’s funding tracks its student population. The state uses average daily membership, a metric that effectively tracks student enrollment, to determine the money that school districts receive.

Amid declining enrollment, NCSD’s 2023-2024 budget cautions that the school district expects to lose funding over the next few years. The district is also set to lose another significant source of funding as federal pandemic funds reach their deadline next year.

NCSD received roughly $62 million through the three massive federal COVID-19 relief bills that Congress passed in 2020 and 2021, swelling the district’s budget and allowing it to hire additional teachers, tutors and counselors. But that money is set to expire in September 2024. With fewer students and less money, the district has begun shrinking its staff.

Each year after families register for schools in January, NCSD looks at its staffing to adjust for any changes in enrollment and funding, adding teachers and class sections or reducing them as needed. In the mid-2010s, NCSD scrapped roughly 180 – 200 positions as a result of declining enrollment and budget cuts, Jennings said. More recently, NCSD shed 45 positions during the 2021-2022 school year because of declining enrollment, a cut that was carried over into last school year.

Though district expects to continue shrinking its teaching staff to meet the demands of declining enrollment and funding, it does not plan to do so through layoffs. When NCSD hired additional teachers, tutors and counselors with pandemic relief money, it did so with next year’s deadline in mind.

“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t put the district in a position where they would have staff on board that we could not fund,” Jennings said.

The district hired additional staff on a series of one-year contracts to ensure that it did not commit money it would not have in the future. NCSD currently has approximately 45 employees on one-year contracts that will end after the upcoming school year with the loss of pandemic funds, Jennings said.

In general, NCSD tries to reduce staff through attrition by not rehiring positions that come open as teachers leave, move or retire. Ahead of the roughly 400-student drop next year, the school district cut class sections and shed teachers, but it did so without anyone losing their jobs, Jennings said.

“We want to be good stewards, and we want to be able to plan ahead,” he said.

Though trustees are set to vote on next year’s financial plan on Monday, Jennings and NCSD Chief Financial Officer Matt Flett are already starting to look at enrollment projections for 2025 and 2026 as they aim to ensure the long-term sustainability of the district.

“We know we’ve got to stay ahead,” Jennings said.

