Natrona County School District formally requests face mask exemption from state

The Natrona County School District has formally asked the Wyoming Department of Health for an exception to a statewide mask mandate for K-12 and other educational facilities, Superintendent Mike Jennings said Monday.

Trustees in mid-April voted not to seek that exception, but after district leaders met privately later that week, the district announced it would seek the exemption after all.

Trustees did not vote on the action Monday, and no trustee spoke on the issue.

It's unclear why the school district waited to formally request the exception from the state. As of Friday afternoon, the district had not yet submitted the request.

District officials have declined to speak with Star-Tribune reporters over the phone. Southerland offered an explanation via email but declined to answer follow-up questions.

