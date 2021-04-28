Natrona County School District officials decline to answer questions about mask decision

The Natrona County School District declined to answer a list of specific questions Wednesday about the administration’s decision to pursue an exception to the statewide K-12 mask requirement after its board of trustees voted against doing so.

District officials have not explained publicly how the decision was made or why the board’s approval was initially sought if it is not required, as administrators now say. Nor have they made themselves available to reporters, declining to speak on the phone since the announcement was made Saturday. Officials have provided scant details via email.

Just two health orders remain in the state. One sets requirements for large indoor gatherings; the other mandates face masks and other precautions at educational facilities, including K-12 schools.

The state this spring began granting exceptions to the K-12 mask rule for some districts as transmission levels fell. Natrona County parents this month began lobbying trustees to seek an exception here.

Trustees held a special meeting April 19 to hear advice from physicians and consider the request. Trustees at that meeting voted not to pursue an exception, but now the district says it will request that exception after all, at the next regular board of trustees meeting May 10.