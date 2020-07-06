Natrona County School District readies to approve reinforced budget as funding cuts loom

The Natrona County School District is set to approve a budget this week that’s $5 million larger than last year and accounts for continued growth in enrollment, two positive bursts of sunshine as storm clouds gather on the horizon.
As it emerges from the round of budget cuts from 2017 and 2018, the state’s second-largest district will benefit from recent legislative action — totaling more than $5 million — that gives a boost for inflation and for climbing health insurance costs. Another $2.4 million will roll into the district’s coffers because of recent enrollment growth, a welcome boomerang after several years of emptying classrooms. Reductions chewed away some of the new funding — $1.3 million for bus reimbursements and $925,000 from previous legislative cuts — but overall, the district’s general fund revenue will be its largest in several years.
The school board will approve the budget later this week, a statutorily required rubber-stamping that comes after months of work.
Still, while enrollment will continue to grow, along with the funding boosts that come with more students, all is not well for Natrona County School District or for its 47 peers across Wyoming.
“In May, 2020, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) released revenue forecasts for the state,” Natrona County administrators wrote in their budget report to the board. “The CREG estimates a decline in school foundation tax levy revenue to be around 20% in calendar year 2020. Due to this decrease, NCSD is anticipating a decrease in state funding and is proactively examining budget reduction and conservation strategies.”
Legislative staffers told the Legislature earlier this year that there were three likely scenarios for the state’s immediate fiscal future: optimistic, intermediate and pessimistic. Under any of the options, Natrona County and other districts will lose millions each year.
In May, district administrators here told the board that the three scenarios mean the district will lose either $6 million, $13 million or $23 million a year. Any of those cuts would be deep on their own, but they will come on the back of the district cutting a few million dollars per year beginning just three years ago.
To grapple with that wave of reductions, officials closed four schools, offered employees incentives to plan their retirements and slashed administrative jobs at the district’s central office.
But under the intermediate scenario of $13 million annually, just one year will be worse than the entirety of the previous round of cuts. The district is projecting $199 million in general fund revenues for this fiscal year; $13 million represents a 6.5 percent cut. The worst scenario — $23 million — is nearly 12 percent.
Mike Jennings, the Natrona County superintendent, told the board in May that the cuts were “unimaginable just a few months ago,” when lawmakers voted to approve more money for districts (to keep on the right side of Supreme Court mandates regarding school funding).
Jennings also said that under the intermediate scenario, the cuts couldn’t be absorbed by trimming fat or eliminating vacant positions. There are also fewer schools that appear ripe for closing, as enrollment continues to grow and there are few small schools left.
Though the Natrona County school board is preparing for the worst, there are several unknowns. It’s unclear, for instance, what the Legislature will do early next year to address the cuts. The Legislature is also spending the next several months studying how schools are funded, which could produce changes on its own. But even that process is tricky for cut-minded lawmakers: It was established after several Supreme Court decisions affirmed school funding as a primary duty of the state, rulings that make it much more difficult to unilaterally slash districts to the bone.
There’s also previous legislation to make the situation even more confusing. Currently, the state’s primary education piggy bank is running a deficit and is being supplemented by the Legislature’s savings account. When that account begins to run low, a sales tax increase kicks in. There’s also a cap on special education spending — which otherwise chugs upward every year at a steady pace — that will expire soon.
Want more? There’s always the potential for backdoor cuts: School funding in Wyoming is distributed largely based on enrollment. So when enrollment spikes — as it is now doing here — money flows. When it dips — as it did during the bust of four years ago — money trickles, at the same time that the Legislature is cutting funding. Now, Natrona County is still projecting a positive enrollment trend, at least for this year. But looking at the history of economic downturns in Wyoming, population decline follows, and classrooms empty.
In any case, the district here is preparing for the worst (or, at least, the slightly better-than-worst), and for at least this fiscal year, it should avoid calamity. What comes in the next several months, though, will be instructive about the future of the district.
