Natrona County School District readies to approve reinforced budget as funding cuts loom

Jennings also said that under the intermediate scenario, the cuts couldn’t be absorbed by trimming fat or eliminating vacant positions. There are also fewer schools that appear ripe for closing, as enrollment continues to grow and there are few small schools left.

Though the Natrona County school board is preparing for the worst, there are several unknowns. It’s unclear, for instance, what the Legislature will do early next year to address the cuts. The Legislature is also spending the next several months studying how schools are funded, which could produce changes on its own. But even that process is tricky for cut-minded lawmakers: It was established after several Supreme Court decisions affirmed school funding as a primary duty of the state, rulings that make it much more difficult to unilaterally slash districts to the bone.

There’s also previous legislation to make the situation even more confusing. Currently, the state’s primary education piggy bank is running a deficit and is being supplemented by the Legislature’s savings account. When that account begins to run low, a sales tax increase kicks in. There’s also a cap on special education spending — which otherwise chugs upward every year at a steady pace — that will expire soon.