Natrona County School District receives permission to host 800 more spectators at Oil Bowl

Nearly twice as many spectators will be allowed to attend this year's Oil Bowl, the showdown between the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh high school football teams, thanks to a variance order approved by health officials.

Under state health orders, attendance at football games — and any other outdoor event — would be capped at 1,000 people (or 50% of the stadium's capacity). For the Oil Bowl, that number will now be 1,800. The Natrona County School District will require attendees to wear masks and socially distance. Attendees will have to request tickets ahead of time (they're still free); a district spokeswoman said Wednesday that all tickets for the Oil Bowl have been distributed.

"We know that extracurricular activities are incredibly important to the overall success and celebration of students and their accomplishments," school district spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said in a statement. "Extracurricular activities, events, and opportunities are designed to further the educational development of students through participation and exploration while teaching us all valuable life lessons that prepare us for the challenges and successes we face in life."