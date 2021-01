The Natrona County School District on Friday afternoon announced it had received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Beverly Street and Amherst Avenue.

According to the report, an unknown adult closely followed an individual as they were walking.

The school district notified the Casper Police Department of the tip. That agency will have an "increased presence in the area after-school," according to a news release.

