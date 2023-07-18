The upcoming school year will mark a small boom for Natrona County School District and its employees as the district’s budget will grow by roughly $40 million even as enrollment continues to decline.

NCSD trustees adopted the district’s 2023-2024 budget Monday evening with little contest following months of work and the school board’s annual budget hearing. A process that began last October ended with approximately $395 million in funding to support the second largest school district in Wyoming, up from $355 million last year.

The district’s 2023-2024 financial plan is largely standard, but it reflects some significant changes that added to NCSD’s coffers.

The district will receive an additional $5.1 million from the state after lawmakers approved the first inflation adjustment for schools since 2019-2020 earlier this year. Since 2020, the Legislature has also shifted how the state collects mining and oil and gas taxes, altering how school districts receive that money. In practice, the changes have meant that NCSD collected roughly $14 million in mineral taxes in advance during the 2023 fiscal year. With that money in hand, the district will see its entitlement payments from the state decrease by the same amount for the upcoming year.

NCSD has also received approximately $62 million in coronavirus pandemic relief funds since March 2020, money that continues to contribute to the district’s budget, but which is set to expire in September 2024.

However, the biggest development for NCSD’s finances has been a swell in local taxes driven by a jump in property values in Natrona County. During the last school year, the district forecasted it would generate just under $40 million in local revenue, largely from the state's mandatory 25 mill school district property tax levy and vehicle taxes. According to NCSD’s estimate, the district brought in nearly $61 million in local revenue padded by a roughly $21 million windfall in local property taxes.

“This last year was really an anomaly,” NCSD Superintendent Mike Jennings said in an interview with the Star-Tribune last week. “… In the past, normally it could be a half a million dollar shortfall or a million dollar tax excess, those are pretty normal occurrences. This one was unique and significant.”

The increase in tax revenue last year put NCSD’s 2023-2024 budget on solid footing with a nearly 50% increase in the beginning balance of its general fund. With its improved financial standing, NCSD will give district employees a 5.49% raise – a more than 1% boost from last year’s raises – as it aims to keep up with a tight and competitive labor market. The school district estimates it will spend an additional $13 million on salaries and $6 million in benefits next year. Trustee Thomas Myler, the treasurer of the school board, told the panel the base pay for NCSD teachers will now be $50,000 in line with other 4A districts in Wyoming.

Roughly three-quarters of NCSD’s operating budget will go to "direct classroom instruction and instructional support." The district will also save some its small windfall, putting away roughly $66 million in reserves, a $10 million increase from last year.

“We are a fiscally conservative district and we try and make sure that as much of our dollars are spent educating our students, keeping them safe, having a competitive compensation packing and helping our teachers out as best as we can," Myler said. “I feel with all the work that’s been put in we’ve accomplished just that.”

Mary Schmidt and Jenifer Hopkins were the lone trustees to vote against the budget. They argued that the school board should have spent more time explaining and working through the budget. Schmidt said she attended four budget meetings, but they lacked the depth and dialogue that she wanted.

"One of them was an audit meeting and the other three war informational things on how they were going to proceed with the budget," she said. "There was no discussion or inner action as to how we can adjust things or what the numbers are of each program that is being served."

NCSD’s growing budget comes as the district warns that it will likely face a decline in funding in the coming years amid falling enrollment. NCSD forecasts show the district will see a drop of roughly 400 students when school starts in the fall, extending a slide that began during the pandemic.

NCSD attributes the decrease, which it projects will likely continue for at least the next three school years, to the falling birth rate in Natrona County. Not long ago NCSD averaged around 1,000 new kindergarten students annually, but in the last few years that number has fallen to 850 children, Jennings previously told the Star-Tribune.

NCSD has shed staff in response, including 45 positions during the 2021-2022 school year, with plans to further reduce staff through attrition to match the enrollment declines and ensure that the school district stays within its budget.

For now, trustees and district leaders applauded the 2023-2024 budget, saying it will help the district and its students.

"This is overall a very good budget that aligns tightly to the strategic plan and the improvement and content standards that the state expects students to master,” Jennings said.

