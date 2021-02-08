Natrona County School District to sell or demolish 2 schools, keeps 4 vacant schools mothballed

The Natrona County School District will sell or demolish two vacant elementary schools and will mothball four currently vacant facilities, the school board voted in a Monday meeting.

Willard and Willow Creek elementary schools will be sold or demolished as part of the district’s ongoing review of school facilities, trustee David Applegate said Monday.

“This is just part of the ongoing process of the board to manage these various school buildings,” he said.

Willard Elementary School closed in 2018 amid falling enrollment, and Willow Creek Elementary closed in 2016.

The schools had previously been mothballed, meaning they aren’t used by students but the district maintains the facilities in case enrollment increases and more space is needed.

It’s unclear what the financial impact of selling the facilities would be for the district.