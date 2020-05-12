Natrona County School District votes to sue e-cigarette maker Juul

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Armed with data showing high rates of electronic cigarette use among Natrona County’s high schoolers, the school board here voted Monday to pursue a federal lawsuit against vaping giant Juul.

“I think a company that — it appears at least — has made a conscious effort to get children addicted to nicotine, which we all know has a long, storied history in this country and causes a great deal of health effects and early death, I think is worthy of us participating in this,” board member Dave Applegate told his fellow trustees.

The board voted 7 to 2 to pursue the litigation, which will be handled by Jackson attorney Jason Ochs. Ochs previously represented the cities of Cheyenne and Casper in lawsuits against several opioid giants. The district’s Juul lawsuit won’t cost it any money, officials said Monday — costs will be borne by Ochs’ firm, who will get paid should the district receive a settlement or a victory at trial.

The district is the first in Wyoming to pursue litigation against Juul, officials said. Juul, which makes small, nicotine-loaded cartridges that can be loaded into its stick-like devices, is a giant in the e-cigarette industry. It reportedly holds 75 percent of the market.

A company spokesperson said Tuesday that the company did “not intend to attract underage users.”