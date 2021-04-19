Natrona County School District will not seek approval to lift mask requirement

Those 200 students were a sticking point for several trustees. District superintendent Mike Jennings said there would be no way to transition those students to virtual classes for the remainder of the year.

As for input from public health officials, Natrona County Health Officers Dr. Mark Dowell and Dr. Ghazi Ghanem asked the district to keep the masks for the remainder of the school year.

"What we want is time, let's not rush into it, let’s just take our time,” Ghanem said, adding: "I can’t stress enough we have a shared goal of going back to normal life."

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist also spoke took questions from trustees. While she did not say whether she would approve Natrona County's request, she said her advice would be for the state to continue requiring masks in schools through the school year. The state did away with its non-school mask mandate last month.

There are just over 30 days left of the academic year.