Natrona County School District's lawsuit against Juul set to officially join California litigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Natrona County School District’s lawsuit against e-cigarette giant Juul will officially be moved to a northern California federal court, where sprawling litigation against the company is being consolidated.

The order requiring the move was filed in federal court Monday. The district’s school board gave the go-ahead to sue Juul in May, and the suit was filed in federal court in Wyoming last month. The attorney representing the district, Jackson’s Jason Ochs, told the Star-Tribune that the lawsuit would be moved to California, where more than 200 other suits against Juul have been lumped together for pre-trial work.

It’s a similar process to what happened with opioid lawsuits in recent years.

The district’s lawsuit alleges that Juul targeted youth and misrepresented details about its products and that the company “succeeded in addicting a new generation ... to nicotine.”

Ochs previously told the Star-Tribune that should the lawsuit ever go to trial, the proceedings will be handled in a Wyoming courtroom.