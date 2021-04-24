Natrona County school officials will pursue end to mask rules

Natrona County School District officials will seek to end the mask mandate in schools, the district announced Saturday, just days after the school board voted to keep mask rules in effect through the end of the school year.
The district statement did not give an explanation for the sudden change of direction. However, the shift comes two days before demonstrations were planned to protest against the board's decision to not purse an exemption to Wyoming's statewide mask rule.
"The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees and the Superintendent have developed a path forward that will result in a variance request to the Statewide Public Health Order #1 (face covering order) in K-12 schools and facilities on May 10, 2021," the district wrote in a statement sent to all staff and parents. "This will allow staff time to develop and implement plans for students and staff who have concerns regarding the removal of the statewide face covering order."
The district, which has had a mask requirement since schools reopened in the fall, has only 34 days remaining in the school year. Doctors have credited the mask rule for helping keep schools open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the board discussed whether to ask the state for permission to end the mask requirement. Board members were briefed on a survey that found 80% of parents and 70% of staff supported lifting the mask requirement.
Critics of the mask rule have expressed frustration that the board did not honor the survey's findings. They also complained that facial coverings have made it difficult for students to engage with peers and teachers, leading to problems in school.
The board's decision on Monday appeared to galvanize parents and students who were frustrated by the continuing requirement to wear masks. A Facebook group created in response to the vote has so far attracted more than 1,300 members. Opposition to masks in schools has grown louder as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has declined in Wyoming.
When the board voted 5-4 to keep the mask rules in place, they noted that the survey had found 200 parents would withdraw their children from the district if facial coverings were no longer required. There would be no way to transition those students to virtual classes for the remainder of the year, district superintendent Mike Jennings said at the time.
Saturday's district statement did not indicate how this concern would be addressed. A district spokeswoman said she was unavailable to comment Saturday.
Even if the district does seek a variance to the state's school mask order, there is no guarantee that it will be approved. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist must sign off on all variance requests.
Harrist participated in Monday's meeting by phone, but did not say directly whether she would approve such a request. Harrist did say her advice would be to keep the state mask rule in effect through the semester's end.
Local health officials offered similar advice.
As of last week, the state had approved requests from 10 Wyoming school districts to end their mask requirements. However, Natrona County School District is larger than those districts.