Natrona County school officials will pursue end to mask rules

Critics of the mask rule have expressed frustration that the board did not honor the survey's findings. They also complained that facial coverings have made it difficult for students to engage with peers and teachers, leading to problems in school.

The board's decision on Monday appeared to galvanize parents and students who were frustrated by the continuing requirement to wear masks. A Facebook group created in response to the vote has so far attracted more than 1,300 members. Opposition to masks in schools has grown louder as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has declined in Wyoming.

When the board voted 5-4 to keep the mask rules in place, they noted that the survey had found 200 parents would withdraw their children from the district if facial coverings were no longer required. There would be no way to transition those students to virtual classes for the remainder of the year, district superintendent Mike Jennings said at the time.

Saturday's district statement did not indicate how this concern would be addressed. A district spokeswoman said she was unavailable to comment Saturday.