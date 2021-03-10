Natrona County schools closed because of snow

Natrona County schools are closed Wednesday because of snow. The Natrona County School District's offices are also closed.
"Based on careful examination of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous blizzard-like conditions throughout the day, NCSD Schools and District Offices will be closed today," the district wrote in a Facebook post.
The district said it consulted with the National Weather Service, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the city of Casper and other local agencies before making the call.
Simulated hourly radar from 7 PM tonight thru 1 PM Wednesday. The precipitation could begin as a mix of rain and snow, but quickly change to all snow. The darker blues indicate heavier snowfall. #wywx #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/GOjmsFRloN— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) March 9, 2021
All bus routes and activities are also canceled.
Converse County School District No. 2. which includes Glenrock, also closed its schools.
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, moderate to heavy snow will continue across the central part of the state through the morning. It predicted four to six inches would fall in Casper by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A cold front swept through the state Tuesday afternoon. The service issued a winter storm warning for parts of central Wyoming, including some of Natrona County from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Winter weather advisories were issued for other parts of central Wyoming.
🚘🌨️ Continuing moderate to heavy snow is causing adverse travel conditions with slushy roads and poor visibility across central Wyoming. If you are heading out, check road conditions at https://t.co/XwsVoSWSJc #wywx #wydot #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/7Unps9qchl— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) March 10, 2021
Many highways in the state are wet or slick, with some covered by black ice, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wyoming 220 was closed between Muddy Gap and Wyoming 487 as of 8 a.m., with a reopening time unknown.
This story will be updated.