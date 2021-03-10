Natrona County schools closed because of snow

Natrona County schools are closed Wednesday because of snow. The Natrona County School District's offices are also closed.

"Based on careful examination of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous blizzard-like conditions throughout the day, NCSD Schools and District Offices will be closed today," the district wrote in a Facebook post.

The district said it consulted with the National Weather Service, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the city of Casper and other local agencies before making the call.

All bus routes and activities are also canceled.

Converse County School District No. 2. which includes Glenrock, also closed its schools.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, moderate to heavy snow will continue across the central part of the state through the morning. It predicted four to six inches would fall in Casper by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A cold front swept through the state Tuesday afternoon. The service issued a winter storm warning for parts of central Wyoming, including some of Natrona County from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Winter weather advisories were issued for other parts of central Wyoming.