Natrona County schools don't plan to go fully remote, though COVID-19 surge has burdened teachers

“There are a lot of stressors going on,” Jennings said, acknowledging that staff have had to take on additional duties to fill in for quarantining co-workers. “If a staff member is ill, we do want them to stay home, but that puts a burden on the system as a whole.”

Jennings added that while employees are picking up added duties, whether they be teachers, custodial or administrative staff, the district’s top priority is to keep students in school for as long as it is safe to do so. And so far, there hasn’t been any indication that the virus is spreading within schools.

Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said statewide the department is not seeing significant virus transmission in school settings. Between Oct. 23 and Friday, the state recorded 241 virus cases among K-12 students and 180 among staff.

The use of face masks, social distancing and sanitizing procedures has meant that students are not becoming exposed to the virus at school, the district and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department have said.

“As long as we focus on those strategies, we’re going to be able to keep our doors open,” Jennings said of the prevention measures listed.