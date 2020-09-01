Natrona County schools reopen Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since March 13, the vast majority of Natrona County students will be in class — in person — on Wednesday.

One hundred seventy-three days have passed since the last day of in-person learning, which came two days after the first confirmed coronavirus case in Wyoming and two days before the Natrona County School District announced it was following Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations to close.

In that time, health officials have documented nearly 3,900 cases of the virus in Wyoming. Forty-one Wyoming residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

District officials have worked since the closure on a plan to reopen the schools while limiting the virus’ spread and keeping students and staff safe.

Masks will be mandatory for students and teachers who aren’t able to socially distance. Students will be directed to wash or sanitize their hands when they arrive and throughout the day. They’ll bring water bottles to school because drinking fountains can’t be used. And each night, students will bring home laptops or other technology so that the district won’t be caught flat-footed if schools must suddenly close again.