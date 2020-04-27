Natrona County schools to remain closed through duration of semester, board decides

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Natrona County school board voted unanimously Monday night to keep its 28 schools closed through the duration of the spring semester and finish out the year using the distance learning methods it implemented in recent weeks.

The district, like all others across Wyoming, has been closed for more than a month in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Wyoming's 48 districts are scheduled to remain that way until at least Thursday, though new, modified orders may be issued later this week. In any case, the timing would leave only a few weeks in most districts' spring semester; in Natrona County, the academic year begins and ends later than most, but even still, a May re-opening would have left the district with four or five weeks of in-person instruction even as the virus continues to spread.

The board did direct the district to look into allowing certain populations — like students on special education plans or who are pursuing vocational training — back into schools in the coming months, though any plan to that effect would require the approval of the county health department and its officers.