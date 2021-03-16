Natrona County schools will reopen Wednesday, but with two-hour delay

Natrona County students will return to class Wednesday after two consecutive snow days prompted by a historic snowstorm that dumped more than two feet of snow on Casper.
However, the Natrona County School District will have a two-hour delay as winter conditions continue to make roads difficult to navigate.
"After careful evaluation and review of current and projected weather and transportation conditions, it has been determined NCSD Schools, and District Offices will have a delayed start of 2 hours tomorrow," a release from the district reads.
Students or parents of students unable to leave their homes Wednesday are asked to contact their school so the student can join class virtually.
The National Weather Service is predicting more snowfall Tuesday evening, but much less accumulation.
The district estimates roads and sidewalks around schools will be cleared by Wednesday morning.
Many roads across the city -- and state -- have been impassible since Sunday.
The National Weather Service says the weekend snow resulted in the third-largest snowstorm in Casper’s history. More than 26 inches of snow fell on the area over the course of two days. Other parts of the state were also slammed with snow. Cheyenne received nearly 27 inches of snow and set a two-day snowfall record for that area.