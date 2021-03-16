Natrona County schools will reopen Wednesday, but with two-hour delay

Natrona County students will return to class Wednesday after two consecutive snow days prompted by a historic snowstorm that dumped more than two feet of snow on Casper.

However, the Natrona County School District will have a two-hour delay as winter conditions continue to make roads difficult to navigate.

"After careful evaluation and review of current and projected weather and transportation conditions, it has been determined NCSD Schools, and District Offices will have a delayed start of 2 hours tomorrow," a release from the district reads.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students or parents of students unable to leave their homes Wednesday are asked to contact their school so the student can join class virtually.

The National Weather Service is predicting more snowfall Tuesday evening, but much less accumulation.

The district estimates roads and sidewalks around schools will be cleared by Wednesday morning.

Many roads across the city -- and state -- have been impassible since Sunday.