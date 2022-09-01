 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Natrona County schools will require visitors show IDs

  • Updated
  • 0
Schools

A student walks to a bus in November 2016 at the Natrona County School District school bus hub. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Natrona County School District will require visitors to show a valid driver’s license or passport when checking in at its schools.

The district announced Wednesday that from the start of this school year, it will use visitors’ IDs to log everyone who enters during normal school hours, and will run their basic identifying information through databases of registered sex offenders and school entry alerts.

"It provides our schools with a targeted check-in system to ensure all school visitors are accounted for," Tanya Southerland, the district's director of public relations, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

More personal details, such as addresses, social security numbers and physical characteristics, will not be gathered, according to the district, which said it will securely store the data it does collect.

People are also reading…

Visitors without valid IDs will be required to work with school officials to secure approval. Those who show up without an ID will have to “check in manually,” a more involved process.

"The visitor management check-in system is an additional step to ensure we are creating secure and safe educational environments for our students, staff, and school visitors," Southerland said.

The district also published a separate list of back-to-school safety reminders, such as following traffic signs, limiting information shared online and being cautious of strangers.

Classes resume on Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NCSD starting the school year with 127 employee vacancies

NCSD starting the school year with 127 employee vacancies

Natrona County School District is starting the school year with 127 vacancies across the district. That's about on par with the number of vacancies the district has when school starts from year to year, according to the district's spokesperson. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife photographer captures dolphins 'talking' to each other while chasing her boat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News