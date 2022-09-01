Natrona County schools will require visitors show IDs

Natrona County School District will require visitors to show a valid driver’s license or passport when checking in at its schools.

The district announced Wednesday that from the start of this school year, it will use visitors’ IDs to log everyone who enters during normal school hours, and will run their basic identifying information through databases of registered sex offenders and school entry alerts.

"It provides our schools with a targeted check-in system to ensure all school visitors are accounted for," Tanya Southerland, the district's director of public relations, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

More personal details, such as addresses, social security numbers and physical characteristics, will not be gathered, according to the district, which said it will securely store the data it does collect.

Visitors without valid IDs will be required to work with school officials to secure approval. Those who show up without an ID will have to “check in manually,” a more involved process.

"The visitor management check-in system is an additional step to ensure we are creating secure and safe educational environments for our students, staff, and school visitors," Southerland said.

The district also published a separate list of back-to-school safety reminders, such as following traffic signs, limiting information shared online and being cautious of strangers.

Classes resume on Tuesday.