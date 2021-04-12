Natrona County trustees to research lifting mask requirement in schools

Hardy told a story in which his young daughter thought she was in trouble with her principal when she was actually being given a standard reading exam. But the daughter couldn't see the principal's face and couldn't hear through the mask, he said.

His wife also spoke. She gave inaccurate information about the COVID-19 death toll, saying the number of deaths in 2020 was no different than previous years. In March, the Wyoming Department of Health announced nearly 1,000 more people died in 2020 than in 2019 in the state. The state expected incremental increases, but "before the COVID-19 pandemic hit ... never would have predicted the large jump we saw in 2020," a department of health administrator said then.

But beyond discussing data or opinions on the effectiveness of masks, Hardy said the masks were affecting her children's mental health and well-being.

Another parent, Lisa Nichols, spoke of her two children who attend school in the district. She told a story about her daughter who met a new friend this year, who she knew for six weeks before seeing his face for the first time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}