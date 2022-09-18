Natrona school board member backs charter schools

A longtime member of the Natrona County school board said at a recent state board meeting that he’s disappointed in the lack of progress in the district’s schools and backed those trying to establish a charter school in the community.

“One of my disappointments is year after year after year, we look at how schools are performing compared to state standards, and it seems like we’re not making a lot of progress,” Clark Jensen, current vice chair of the Natrona County school board, said at the Sept. 6 meeting.

Jensen did not return the Star-Tribune’s request for further comment by deadline.

Three proposed charter schools won approval on Wednesday from the State Loan and Investment Board, which is comprised of Wyoming’s five top elected officials. It’s the first time that the state board has authorized charter contracts. Before, only school districts could do that. The schools still have to go through contract negotiations, but if those are successful, they will likely open their doors in fall 2023. There are currently five charter schools in Wyoming.

One of the schools that won approval is the Wyoming Classical Academy, which will be in Mills. Former Speaker of the House Russell Donley, who played a big part in pushing through the legislation that changed the authorizing requirements for Wyoming charter schools, chairs the board of that school.

Jensen’s term is up this year. He’s not running for reelection. But he said during the meeting that Donley has told him “off the record” that he “has a place” for him on the school’s board.

“That’s not in stone, but I plan on continuing to help education in Natrona County, and I feel like I can do more good working with this group than I can with the district,” Jensen said.

Natrona County has a pretty unique education ecosystem. All of its schools are traditional public schools. But there’s still a wide array of options that families can choose from. Casper Classical Academy, for example, bases its education on a “classical” curriculum. There are several schools in the district that offer Mandarin Chinese and Spanish dual language immersion programs. The district is also home to the Pathways Innovation Center, an extension of the district’s high school system where students can spend part of the day working toward industry certifications or participating in an internship. On top of that, the school district lets students go to whatever school they want, rather than making students attend the school near where they live.

But all these facilities are still traditional public schools, so they’re held to certain requirements that charter schools don’t have to abide by. Charter schools have their own boards, and they can choose their own curriculums, for example. Proponents of charter schools like that flexibility.

“I appreciate the fact that we think out of the box a little bit in Natrona County and try to look for ways to do it better,” Jensen said. “But sometimes it’s difficult to change things and move things along.”

Jensen said he’s optimistic that Wyoming Classical Academy “will set the bar in reading, in math, in science, in many other areas” and “teach the heritage of the United States in a way that’s needed greatly.”

Besides Wyoming Classical Academy, Prairie View Community School in Chugwater and Cheyenne Classical Academy won approval from the State Loan and Investment Board on Wednesday. The school in Chugwater will have a curriculum that’s project and place-based. The schools in Mills and Cheyenne are based on a “classical and American“ curriculum. They’re both connected to Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school in Michigan that has opened several charter schools across the country.

Some people have said they’re concerned about the latter two schools’ connection with the college and the curriculum the school has developed for its charter schools.

Dave Throgmorton, a resident of Rawlins, said at the Sept. 6 meeting that the college “has created an ideological stance” that it’s promoting through its charter schools. Casper resident Josh Thompson, speaking at a May meeting about the proposed Mills charter school, questioned whether the school would remain secular, noting that the meeting had opened with a prayer. Others, including Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who sponsored the 2021 bill that changed the authorization requirements for charter schools, say that charter schools are still obligated to be secular under the state constitution.

For Natrona County, Jensen also said he thinks Wyoming Classical Academy “fills a need that’s not being met” by the district right now.

“I think there are a lot of homeschool families who would consider this as an alternative to the public school system,” he said at the state board meeting.

After Mills lost its only school in 2018, Mills Mayor Seth Coleman said he threw his support behind the proposed Wyoming Classical Academy. (The school will actually live in the old Mills Elementary building for a year before moving to a property on the corner of Robertson and Poison Spider roads).

“If you look at what their curriculum will be, it lines up with a lot of beliefs of people in Mills, you know, back to basic and more of a reading, writing and arithmetic focused school,” Coleman previously told the Star-Tribune.

Donley said at the meeting on Wednesday that there are about 300 students interested in attending the Mills school.

Star-Tribune staff writer Ellen Gerst contributed to this report.