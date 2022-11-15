Natrona school board rejects charter school application

The Natrona County School Board rejected on Monday the charter application of Natrona Preparatory Academy, a proposed K-8 charter school with a focus on career-technical education.

The proposed school's board of directors developed the application with charter school consultant Houston Tucker and ACCEL Schools, a for-profit organization. Directors aimed to have the school open by fall 2023.

The board unanimously rejected the application, saying they felt there were too many elements lacking from the proposed school's plan. Some said there wasn't enough community support for the school; though trustee Kianna Smith said she liked some elements of the proposed school, she was concerned that it wasn't really a "community-based effort." Trustee Rita Walsh said she didn't feel the proposed school would offer anything beyond what's already available in the district.

Overall, trustees weren't convinced that the school would be ready to open in fall 2023. Several of them, however, said they hoped to see the board of directors come back "with a bit more detail," as trustee Dana Howie put it.

There's one other proposed charter school in the district -- Wyoming Classical Academy -- that applied, successfully, for a charter contract this year.

But Wyoming Classical Academy took its application to the State Loan and Investment Board for approval rather than the school district. Before this year, potential charter schools always had to go through school districts to get a contract approved.

Wyoming Classical Academy is slated to open its doors in fall of 2023.