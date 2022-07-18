Natrona school district budget accounts for salary bump, lower student enrollment

Natrona County School District employees will get a salary increase under next year’s budget.

But lower student enrollment and vanishing coal revenue means the district will have to tighten its belt in other areas.

The district’s 2022-2023 budget, which the school board approved Wednesday, totals $354,700,000.

The budget includes an annual salary and wage boost of about 4.4% for district employees. That increase is based on a “competitive compensation market analysis.”

Employees will also get more toward their retirement; the budget includes a one-time $1,500 contribution and a $50 monthly match for employees who participate in the state-sponsored 457b plan.

The district lost out on some money because of student enrollment drops sustained from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fall enrollment rates for the district decreased from 13,330 students in 2019-2020 to 12,754 students in the 2020-2021 school year, according to data kept by the Wyoming Department of Education. That resulted in a budget cut, because state funding is attached to students.

Student enrollment increased a little to 12,887 students in fall of 2021. But it hasn’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels yet.

In response to the lower enrollment, the district reduced staffing budgets by 45 positions during the 2021-2022 school year. That cut will be carried over in the 2022-2023 budget.

The district has also lost state money for construction projects because of dwindling revenue from the coal industry, trustee Dave Applegate explained during the budget meeting on Wednesday.

The state gave the district more than $475 million for various construction projects that started in 2010. Taxes from the coal industry paid for the projects.

That money resulted in a new Kelly Walsh High School and a remodeled Natrona County High School, as well as the construction of Roosevelt High School and the Pathways Innovation Center, among other improvements and additions to the district.

But revenue from coal has dried up in recent years, and there’s not as much money around to fund construction projects.

Fortunately, Natrona County School District made a reserve to save for future maintenance costs. Applegate said there’s about $40 million in that account now, enough to pay for maintenance costs over the next decade.