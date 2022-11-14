Natrona school district proposes policy changes in response to book controversy

The Natrona County school board will vote on proposed policy additions around controversial learning materials after nearly a year of uproar over books some criticize for their depictions of sexuality.

About a year ago, parents and other community members started speaking at school board meetings against certain books at the Kelly Walsh High School library they deemed "pornographic" and asked the board to remove them.

In early September, a committee tasked with reviewing the books in question -- "Gender Queer," a graphic novel about the author's exploration of gender and sexuality, and "Trans Bodies, Trans Selves," a resource guide for transgender individuals -- decided that Kelly Walsh High School could keep the books. But some community members appealed the decision, which put the matter back on the school board.

While separate from the decision on the two books, the proposed policy additions are a response to the concerns among some community members around these books.

The additions are just a draft without outside input at this point. The school board didn't take action on approving or rejecting them on Monday. That will take place at the board's Nov. 28 policy meeting.

The revised policy would bar from the district's elementary and middle schools materials that contain "sexually explicit images or depictions of sexual acts or simulations of such acts." It would also bar from the elementary schools any materials with written descriptions of sexual acts.

At the high school level, materials that contain "sexually explicit images or sexually explicit acts or simulations of such acts" wouldn't be allowed in the libraries.

The additions would obligate librarians and library media technicians to consult with school principals when considering the purchase of a "questionable supplementary learning resource." School principals, in consultation with directors of teaching and learning, are ultimately responsible for deciding whether or not to approve the purchase of those learning resources.

The additions would also require school libraries to "maintain a list of materials" at the library or on the library's website and direct school librarians to "encourage parents to share any considerations" about their kids' book selection for literacy development.

The public's reaction to the proposed additions was mixed.

Jeanette Ward, who won the House District 57 race last week and endorsed a slate of school board candidates running in part to get rid of these books, thanked the board for the draft policy. Renea Redding, one of the Ward-endorsed school board candidates who didn't end up winning, also praised the board.

Natrona County Education Association President Dirk Andrews said he's "kind of against" the proposed additions at this point and warned that there could be "unintended consequences" that arise from the additions. He urged the board to collect more feedback on the additions. Archie Pettry, a Casper counselor who has appeared frequently at school board meetings to speak in favor of keeping the books as a resource for LGBTQ students, said he feels that the books "are the first step to chip at." He asked what alternative materials the district would provide as resources for LGBTQ students.

"If every time a book is controversial for one person, one section, one comment, it's removed, then what do we get left?" he asked, adding that he would be willing to work with the board to find alternative materials for LGBTQ students "that don't offend," although he said he was skeptical that any materials would be accepted.

The policy additions would only apply to materials that school libraries acquire in the future. The school board still has to make a separate decision on whether or not to keep "Gender Queer" and "Trans Bodies, Trans Selves" in the district.