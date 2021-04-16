 Skip to main content
NCSD announces special meeting to discuss district mask requirement
September

Jessica Christian gives her son Tobias a kiss through their face masks as he is dropped off for his first day of kindergarten on Sept. 2 at Park Elementary School in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Natrona County School District will host a special Board of Trustees meeting Monday and could consider requesting an exception to the state's K-12 mask requirement, it announced Friday. 

State Health Officer Alexia Harrist will also need to approve the district's request. 

Trustees previously discussed the action at an April 12 meeting after several parents testified masks were causing unintentional harm to children's mental health.

Nearly all members were in favor of lifting the requirement, but several suggested gauging public attitudes and determining whether local health officials would support the step first. 

Trustees discussed surveying staff and parents before making a decision. The results of that survey will be shared at Monday's meeting, according to the agenda. 

Earlier this week, at a meeting of the county health board, County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell was asked if he would support such a request from the district. 

He did not give an affirmative answer in either direction, but said "I would prefer we don't mess with what ain't broke." 

Trustees will hear recommendations from local health officials Monday. 

The meeting will be held 7 p.m. at 970 N. Glenn Road. The public can submit comments to Trustees via email at communications@myncsd.org no later than 1 p.m. Monday. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

