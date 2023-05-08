The controversy around books in Natrona County School District continues with no end in sight.

Trustees voted to keep two books in NCSD high schools during Monday’s school board meeting, declining to override the decision by NCSD’s Reconsideration Committee to allow the books at Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools but remove them from Dean Morgan Middle School.

The board’s rejection officially ends the dispute around “Crank” and “Fallout” by Ellen Hopkins, which will also stay at Midwest School, but it marks only the first two of five books by Hopkins that Natrona County community members have requested NCSD remove from schools.

Trustees overwhelmingly favored keeping both “Crank” and “Fallout,” and some expressed frustration that people continue to challenge books.

“If you think you’re gonna save the world by banning a few books, you’re just deluding yourself,” said Trustee Kevin Christopherson, who wondered how much the district has spent on reviewing books — time and money that he said could be better put toward teaching children.

“This is stupid and we need to get past it,” he said.

The two books in question “Crank” and “Fallout” explore drug addiction as a cautionary tale. “Crank” details the descent of a 16-year-old girl into an all-consuming meth addiction, a story based in part on the experiences of Hopkins’ daughter. “Fallout” is the third book in the Crank trilogy and follows the children of protagonist Kristina Snow as they grapple with the intergenerational effects of addiction.

The books appeared in the libraries of Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools, Midwest School and Dean Morgan Middle School, but neither book was required reading. Since 2015, students at Kelly Walsh and Natrona County had checked out “Crank” 104 times, while they checked out “Fallout” a total of 29 times, according to a NCSD Reconsideration Committee memo.

The books’ portrayal of drug use and sexual violence have made them a target of parents who have questioned their appropriateness and objected to their presence in school libraries. In 2021, parents pushed Laramie County School District No. 1 to remove “Crank” alongside seven of Hopkins’ other books, a demand that is now being mirrored in Natrona County.

Trustee Michael Stedillie argued that NCSD should retain the books preciously because of their exploration of difficult subjects and their caution against the consequences of drug addiction.

“The overall message about the dangers inherent in self-destructive behavior rings its warning bells so loudly it would wake the dead,” Stedillie said.

“These are incredibly valuable books. Are they fun? Absolutely not. Are they brutal? Absolutely they are,” he added.

NCSD’s Reconsideration Committee shared Stedillie’s view. It concluded in a memo sent on March 23 that “Crank” and “Fallout” were appropriate for high schoolers and the literary and practical value warranted their stay.

Reading the books and studying their product details, reviews and awards, the panel found that neither award-winning book had sexually explicit images and both were rated for students 14 and older, two of the criteria it weighed.

“In the judgement of the Reconsideration Committee, there was not an attempt for exploitation or moral disruption, but to clearly communicate the dangers of drug addiction and the effects that it has on families,” the panel wrote.

However, Trustee Mary Schmidt disagreed. She dissected the book, issuing her own judgement that the books did not meet the school district’s criteria. Schmidt and Trustee Jenifer Hopkins took issue with scenes of date rape, drug use and sex. They also reasoned that the infrequency with which the books are checked out should make them less controversial to remove.

“It is my judgement the book does in fact sensationalize drug use, sexual activity and/or dangerous activity,” Schmidt said, calling them “a direct attempt of moral disruption to families in Natrona County.”

Trustees ultimately backed the Reconsideration Committee by a 7-2 margin, the second time they have done so in recent months.

The board voted in November to keep “Gender Queer” and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves” after community members protested their inclusion in the library of Kelly Walsh High School, describing the two LGBTQ+ books as “pornographic.” The Reconsideration Committee determined the two books should stay, but community members appealed the ruling forcing a vote from trustees.

Board members sanctioned the books with the condition that parents could opt-out and restrict access for their children, an option the Reconsideration referenced in its decision on “Crank” and “Fallout.” As a part of that process, they also approved new policies for buying controversial books and library materials, requiring school librarians to maintain a circulation list of materials available to students.

The January review requests asked the school district to reconsider “Glass,” “Tricks” and “Traffick” by Hopkins in addition to “Crank” and “Fallout.” The Reconsideration Committee has made a decision on “Glass” and “Traffick,” but NCSD has yet to publicize that decision, Tanya Southerland, a spokesperson for the district said.

During trustee comments, Schmidt argued the narrative around school book removals is wrong.

“We’re not banning books, we’re just selecting books,” she said.

But to Trustee Kyla Alvey, the focus on library books has been misplaced.

"Fentanyl is actually in our town. It's hit really, really big. And vaping is huge and within the walls of our schools," she said. " .. And here we are talking about these books on a shelf that may or may not be checked out."