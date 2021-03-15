 Skip to main content
NCSD cancels schools for the second consecutive day due to snow
Casper Mountain

This photo from a Wyoming Department of Transportation webcam shows Casper Mountain on Monday morning after a massive snowstorm hit parts of the state over the weekend.

 Wyoroad.info

Natrona County School District students will have another snow day Tuesday, after a record storm hit the area.

“The majority of our schools are located in residential areas. These side streets are currently impassible to the majority of our parents/staff/students,” a release from the district reads. “The drifts, impassable streets, and other weather conditions present a significant safety concern to the transportation of students and staff. The City of Casper is working as quickly as possible to keep major thoroughfares open, and it is not believed side streets will be cleared by the start of school tomorrow.”

The National Weather Service is predicting between 3  and 8 additional inches of snow Monday night.

The district is still planning school Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says this is the third-largest snow storm in Casper’s history. More than 26 inches of snow fell on the area over the course of two days. Other parts of the state were also slammed with snow. Cheyenne received nearly 27 inches of snow and set a 2-day snowfall record for that area.

