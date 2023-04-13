Two books under scrutiny will remain in Natrona County School District high schools but will be removed from a middle school after a review committee found last month the books were appropriate for high schoolers.

NCSD’s Reconsideration Committee issued a memo to district administrators on March 23 detailing its decision to keep “Crank” and “Fallout” by Ellen Hopkins in Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools and Midwest School, but pull them from Dean Morgan Middle School.

The committee cited the books’ literary and practical value, their lack of sexually explicit images and their relative fit for high school students, among other criteria.

It’s the second time that the committee has refrained from pulling books from NCSD high schools amid local and national outcry from parents and community members over learning materials.

NCSD receive two review requests in January for five books written by Hopkins. Per district policies, the review committee started with “Crank” and “Fallout.”

“Crank” details a 16-year-old girl’s fall into a destructive meth addiction, a story based in part on the experiences of Hopkins’ daughter. Its portrayal of issues like addiction and sexual violence have made the book a target, including in Laramie County School District No. 1 where parents sought to remove “Crank” alongside seven of Hopkins’ other books.

“Fallout” is the third novel in the "Crank" trilogy and details the ongoing struggles of the same character, who is now the mother of three children struggling with the intergenerational effects of addiction.

Both books were in the libraries of Kelly Walsh, Natrona County High School, Midwest School and Dean Morgan Middle School, but were not used as required reading for classes, according to the memo.

Since 2015, “Crank” had been checked out 104 times between Kelly Walsh and Natrona County, while “Fallout” had been checked out a 29 times between the two schools, according to the memo.

NCSD’s Reconsideration Committee read both books and examined their product details, reviews and awards.

It held a public meeting on Feb. 28 and another closed session during which the committee weighed the two books against criteria, such as sexually explicit images and their “literary, artistic, and aesthetic quality,” according to the memo.

District policies dictated that the committee “form opinions based on the material as a whole rather than on passages or sections taken out of context.”

In a nod to the concerns that have catalyzed efforts to ban books in Natrona County and elsewhere, the committee focused on the “appropriateness” of the books, including analyzing their literary value and expertise and going so far as to discuss their free verse forms.

The committee found that neither book had sexually explicit images, and both were for aimed for students 14 and up. Both also won numerous awards, including the Wyoming Soaring Eagle Award, which “Crank” won in 2008 – 2009 as chosen by the state’s seventh to 12th graders.

“The use of [free] verse allowed for the serious nature of the topics addressed in the novels as more accessible to high school students while not sensationalizing drug addiction, sexual activity, and or [sic] other dangerous activities,” the committee wrote in its memo. “In the judgement of the Reconsideration Committee, there was not an attempt for exploitation or moral disruption, but to clearly communicate the dangers of drug addiction and the effects that it has on families.”

In the closed session, the majority of the committee voted that “Crank” and “Fallout” met NCSD’s criteria for learning materials and were appropriate for high school libraries.

It’s not the first time that the Reconsideration Committee has rejected an attempt to pull books.

Over the last year, efforts to ban books deemed inappropriate by parents and community members have taken Natrona County and school districts across the country by storm.

In September, the committee decided to keep “Gender Queer” and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves,” in Kelly Walsh High School’s library, two LGBTQ+ books that opponents called “pornographic.”

Community members appealed their decision, which then went before the school board.

Board trustees voted in November to keep the two books with the caveat that parents could opt-out and restrict access for their children, something the committee also referenced in its decision and memo on “Crank” and “Fallout.”