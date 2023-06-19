A Natrona County School District panel voted last month to keep another contested book in area high schools. However, NCSD’s Reconsideration Committee agreed for the first time to restrict access to a high school library book after concluding that the book had extensive explicit content and lacked a positive storyline, according to a new district memo released last week.

The Reconsideration Committee assessed “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins in mid-May in a public meeting and second closed session, according to the panel’s June 15 memo. “Tricks” was the last of five books by Hopkins challenged earlier this year by Natrona County parents. The novel, the first book in a two-part series on sex trafficking, follows five teenagers as they fall into prostitution amid struggles with abuse, addiction, sexuality and self-worth.

The majority of the committee voted to keep “Tricks” in the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County High School libraries, where it had collectively been checked out a total of 48 times since 2009. The group concluded that the book didn’t contain any sexually explicit images and was recommended for a high school audience after reading the book and weighing its product details, reviews, awards and district policies for library books. The committee followed district policies scrutinizing “Tricks” under the different standard for library books rather than the criteria required for the “primary” learning materials used in classrooms every day.

But unlike the other four books the committee has reviewed by Hopkins so far this year, the panel voted to make “Tricks” opt-in only, requiring parents or guardians to give “explicit written permission” for their high schoolers to read the book.

“The majority of the reconsideration committee found this specific book, as a whole, to be very different than the previous books formally reconsidered by this author,” the panel wrote. “The lack of an overall positive storyline and extensive use of written explicit, sexual content throughout seemed to be significant factors for the majority of the reconsideration committee in recommending to further limit the book.”

While NCSD administrative regulations specifically reference the use of opt-ins for learning materials with sexually explicit images, the Reconsideration Committee has the discretion to determine if and under what conditions a book remains in district libraries, NCSD Superintendent Mike Jennings said.

“They can select everything from having the book remain fully within the libraries of the school district all the way over to removing it from all libraries completely,” he said.

The restrictions mark a pivot for NCSD’s Reconsideration Committee, which for the first time ruled that a library book should be opt-in only. “Gender Queer” and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves,” the first two books the school district reviewed last year amid a push to ban books by some parents, are also opt-in, but the designation came after Natrona County school board trustees voted to limit access, overriding the reconsideration committee’s decision to keep the books without any requirements.

Until now, the panel had declined to remove or impose any restrictions on four other books by Hopkins in NCSD high school libraries. Trustees backed the committee’s ruling on “Crank” and “Fallout” at a board meeting in May after an appeal brought the dispute before the school board for a final decision.

During that meeting, board members expressed dismay that school library books continue to be a source of controversy.

“If you think you’re gonna save the world by banning a few books, you’re just deluding yourself,” Trustee Kevin Christopherson said, referencing the time and money that it takes for the district to review books, both of which he said could be better put toward teaching students.

Last week’s memo marks the end of the two Jan. 6 requests the district received that sought to ban a range of books by Hopkins from district libraries, though the panel’s decision can still be appealed to the school board.

Attempts to ban library books continue to embroil school districts throughout Wyoming as politics seeps further into education in the state and across the country. Angry Cheyenne parents and community members led a raucous Laramie County School District No.1 school board meeting earlier this month during which they chastised school leaders and called for new rules that would give parents more oversight over what their kids read.

Wyoming Schools Superintendent Megan Degenfelder has leaned more heavily into the debate recently, too. At the Western Conservative Summit in Denver this month, she warned of library books with “graphic sexual depictions” while criticizing school curricula and the “education establishment.”