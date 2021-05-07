NCSD leaders met in private before district changed course on face mask decision, emails show

No response to Smith from Jennings was included in the Star-Tribune’s record request.

Smith did not return a call seeking comment Friday.

The district has since told the Star-Tribune that the decision does not need trustee approval.

“Based on advice from the Board's attorney, variance requests are not required to be voted on by the Board of Trustees because they are operational in nature,” Southerland wrote in an email April 28 after declining to take phone calls from Star-Tribune reporters. “The Superintendent's path forward takes into account questions voiced by Trustees during the April 19th, Board Meeting Special Session. The Board of Trustees could take action within a public meeting to affirm or modify the actions of the Superintendent.”

District officials have not explained publicly how the decision was made or why the board’s approval was initially sought if it is not required, as administrators now say. Nor have they made themselves available to reporters, declining to speak on the phone since the announcement was made. Officials have provided scant details via email.

Trustees are expected to discuss the mask exception at a meeting Monday, though the agenda for that meeting was not yet available as of 1 p.m. Friday.

