Controversy around library books has embroiled Natrona County School District No. 1 and Wyoming school districts over the last two years as the politicization of education has deepened in the state and across the country.

Meeting after meeting, a subset of parents has told NCSD trustees that the school district should remove disputed books and install more stringent library policies to guard against “pornographic” reading and learning materials, which often take the form of LGBTQ-related books.

NCSD trustees have largely rejected their demands, declining to remove books from area high schools and pointing to more pressing issues for the district to address. However, NCSD is listening to some of their requests ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

In July, Superintendent Mike Jennings and his cabinet approved a new library permission system that will allow parents to both opt-in and opt-out of books, the former an option those contesting library books have long called for.

Tanya Southerland, a spokesperson for NCSD, said in an email that Jennings and the district created the new system after the school board updated its policy around controversial issues last November. While voting on two controversial LGBTQ books, trustees decided to give parents a new “opt-in” option for some books.

A working group that included district administrators, school principals and library staff developed the new system, aligning it with the trustees’ updated policy, Southerland said. Its purpose is to “define a school's responsibility for the selection, retention, and maintenance of learning materials housed in the school library,” according to the district’s operating procedures.

“Natrona County School District is committed to ensuring all parents and guardians have the necessary information to make informed school-based decisions for their individual children,” the district wrote in an announcement.

The 2023-2024 school year will mark the first time NCSD has required parents to “opt-in” to allow their children to access certain library books. Under opt-in, parents must authorize their students to access books that the district has determined have sexually explicit images or that the district’s book reconsideration committee deems inappropriate and designates as opt-in only.

Since November school librarians have been reviewing books to see if they fall under NCSD’s definition for “sexually explicit” content, transferring the titles that do to the opt-in list, Southerland said. NCSD’s school board and reconsideration committee have also made some books opt-in only.

So far, the list for NCSD high schools spans roughly a dozen titles, including “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, the graphic novel version of “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood and Renée Nault, and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves,” a resource guide for transgender people.

NCSD’s opt-in lists and permissions are specific to each grade band, such as middle school or high school. Parents can fill out a form through the district’s online parent portal allowing their student to access some or all of the books. They must fill out a form for each student, according to a district news release. If they don’t, their child won’t be allowed to access them.

None of the books on NCSD’s opt-in lists are required reading, according to the district.

In the case of opt-out, parents can select specific books or authors that they don’t want their children to check out. Parents must fill out a form through the district’s online parent portal where they can list up to 20 books or authors, though they can add more by contacting their student’s school librarian. They also must spell the exact title and author of each book correctly to meet the requirements of the district’s opt-out alert system, or their permission will be voided.

“NCSD Library staff are dedicated to making every effort to work with each individual parent to support the success of the implementation of all ‘opt-out’ requests,” the district’s procedure reads.

If a parent chooses to opt-out of any books, their child will also lose access to the district’s eBook and audiobook system since neither allow the flexibility for individual students. In both the opt-in and opt-out cases, parents can update their decisions at any time.

NCSD’s new library permission system reflects a significant change. Until now, parents could only block their own children from accessing certain titles.

When parents across Wyoming began challenging school library books during the pandemic, they called for districts to establish opt-in policies in addition to banning books they deemed in appropriate. Instead of requiring disapproving parents to block books for their children, the parents wanted certain books to be off limits to all students, allowing them access only if their parents approved.

While NCSD’s reconsideration committee and trustees have so far rebuffed attempts to ban books, the school board’s decision to update its controversial issue policies in November 2022 marked a significant step for the protesting parents. In addition to requiring an opt-in system, trustees also approved stricter requirements for purchasing controversial library materials and required school libraries to maintain a list showing the books in circulation.

Since November, schools have been barred from purchasing “material with sexually explicit images” as defined by district policies.

During their Nov. 28 meeting, trustees determined “Gender Queer” and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves” would be the first books on NCSD’s opt-in only list, overruling the decision by the reconsideration committee to keep the books unrestricted in Kelly Walsh High School’s library. In the reconsideration committee’s report, the group specifically referenced parents’ option to opt-out and “determine the reading material for their own children.”

In June, NCSD’s reconsideration committee decided for the first time to place a book directly on the district’s high school opt-in list, adding “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins after it was challenged. The committee wrote that “the lack of an overall positive storyline and extensive use of written explicit, sexual content” influenced the group’s decision.

