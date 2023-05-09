A day after the Natrona County school board rejected a second attempted book ban, the school district released a decision again denying a request to remove two more books from area high schools.

“Glass” and “Traffick” by Ellen Hopkins will stay in Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools after the Natrona County School District Reconsideration Committee voted to keep the two books last month. The panel offered few reasons for its decision, but in a memo its members outlined a framework of district policies that they used to guide their decision.

The Reconsideration Committee has now denied all three book ban requests it has fielded in the last year.

Though the two books will stay in district high schools, including Midwest School, the committee ruled “Glass” will be removed from middle school libraries, and neither will be allowed in middle schools going forward.

The district published the ruling just hours after a school board meeting in which a majority of trustees defended the Reconsideration Committee’s decision to keep two other books by Hopkins. Though some at the meeting supported the attempted bans, trustees and other parents pushed back against what they said is a misuse of district time and resources and a movement by a few parents to broadly censure school libraries.

Another defense

“Glass” continues the story of Kristina Snow, a young woman embroiled in a meth addiction but who finds herself a new mother. It’s the second book in the Crank trilogy, a series loosely based on the experiences of Hopkins’ daughter, and it explores the destruction of addiction both for those consumed by it and those around them. “Traffick” is the second book in a two-part series on sex trafficking. In the novel, five teenagers attempt to navigate their transition out of sex trafficking while reconciling with their trauma.

Both books are only checked out on average a handful of times each year at Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools, according to a Reconsideration Committee memo. The district also found “Glass” in the library of Dean Morgan Middle School.

In January, NCSD received two formal requests to remove “Glass” and “Traffick” from school libraries along with three other books by Hopkins.

Members of the Reconsideration Committee read “Glass” and “Traffick” and weighed them against criteria that included school policies, their product details, reviews and awards. The panel held a public meeting on April 18 and met in a closed session later the same day.

In a May 1 memo, the members of the Reconsideration Committee wrote that they reviewed the books for “sexually explicit images” and found none. The group then debated whether the books aligned with a series of district polices, including that the district “provide and maintain a wide range of learning resources at various levels of difficulty, diversity of appeal, and the presentation of different points of view” and that the books be “aimed at its pedagogical goals and for the interest, information, and enlightenment of students.”

Under district policies, the committee weighs library books differently because unlike those required in classes they are voluntary.

The panel highlighted that discretion in its memo, referencing board policies that allow parents to opt-out and prevent their children from accessing certain books. It also cited district rules that parents only have the right to determine what their own children can view, not what other students can access.

In previous reviews, the Reconsideration Committee has found that the other books by Hopkins are appropriate for high schoolers and also have literary and practical value.

While committee members agreed to keep both “Glass” and “Traffick” in district high schools, they also voted unanimously to pull “Glass” from Dean Morgan Middle School, the only school at the junior-high level that has had the book in its library.

The person who filed the review request, who the district keeps anonymous, can still appeal the panel’s decision to the school board.

Whose responsibility?

At Monday night’s school board meeting, NCSD school board trustees voted 7-2 to back up the Reconsideration Committee’s ruling that “Crank” and “Fallout” by Hopkins should remain in high school libraries. Though Hopkins’ books are cautionary tales about the repercussions of addiction and sex trafficking, scenes of drug use, sex and violence have made them a target of some parents.

Trustees Mary Schmidt and Jenifer Hopkins, the two board members to vote against the panel, both questioned the Reconsideration Committee’s decision to keep the books. Schmidt said that “Crank” and “Fallout” romanticized sex and drug use, were inappropriate for school libraries and did not meet the school district’s standards for library books.

Schmidt and Hopkins found support from some audience members, including Sarah Bieber, the chair of the Natrona County chapter of Moms for Liberty, who insisted that school district policies like opt-outs weren’t protective enough for parents who might object to some books.

“How far does that reach? How effective is that for protecting my child?” Bieber said. “I get to choose. They're my children.”

Schmidt reinforced Bieber’s view. Contradicting school district policy, which holds that parents have the right to determine library-book access only for their children, she argued for a broad opt-in requirement to ensure that libraries do not have books that some parents might find uncomfortable.

“In a public-funded school parents should never have to shoulder the burden of opting out of leisurely reading materials,” Schmidt said.

“It is not the responsibility of parents and guardians to search out questionable material that their children may find in a publicly funded school library,” she added.

Other trustees were unconvinced. Trustee Dana Howie voiced her confidence in the opt-in system for parents.

“I'm just a firm believer in no censorship as long as we have things in place so that parents have control over what their kids read,” she said.

Clint Saunders, who spoke in support of the decision to keep the books, rebuffed the idea that a minority of parents should dictate library catalogs and restrict access for other children and their families.

“You can teach them what you want to teach them. You can forbid them to check out these books. But you can't do this to my kids,” he said.

Later this month the Reconsideration Committee will meet to debate “Tricks,” the fifth and final book by Hopkins that Natrona County parents have sought to ban.