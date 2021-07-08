NCSD passes budget without significant cuts, padded by federal dollars

The Natrona County School District board of trustees passed their second pandemic-era annual budget Wednesday with about $15.7 million more in spending than the previous year.
With deep state cuts staved off, the most dramatic differences between this and last year’s budget come from a significant increase in federal funds and a roughly 4% decrease in enrollment.
In all, the district plans to spend about $333.4 million this year. That budget is split into five funds: A general fund, which covers the bulk of expenses and pays for daily operations; a special revenue fund; a capital projects fund; a food service fund and an activity fund.
Federal dollars are not factored into the general fund, but even so that account took only a small hit as local and county revenues have remained steady.
“Through effective management of existing budgets as well as additional federal assistance, the district was able to maintain its financial position in spite of increased costs,” the district’s budget report reads.
Just over 500 fewer students are expected to enroll in the district this coming academic year. That dip will mean less from the state School Foundation Program than last year by roughly $2.6 million. The reduction in state aid is also offset by a larger starting balance in the general fund this year than last.
In fact, despite the state cuts the district has budgeted about $1 million more in spending than the prior year.
The district has also budgeted for 45 fewer staff. None of those reductions resulted in layoffs, according to a spokesperson. All were cut through attrition and retirement.
Many of those positions came from the secondary level as that is where enrollment most declined, district spokesperson Tanya Southerland said. She added teacher-to-student ratios have not been affected.
In addition to the $2.6 million School Foundation Program cut, the district will see roughly $500,000 less from the state this year for capital construction.
Federal money from various pandemic relief packages is set aside in the special revenue fund. About $46 million has been budgeted, but it’s likely the district will receive more as the Wyoming Department of Education parses out another round of aid.
Money has also been budgeted “for a one-year initiative to address efforts increasing daily substitute fill rates across the district,” according to the report. It’s unclear exactly how much is being spent on that effort.
The pandemic illuminated a substitute shortage here. The district this fall reported that fewer than half of the substitute requests in schools were being filled.
Had state lawmakers passed a bill on education spending during the legislative session in March, trustees may have had a different conversation Wednesday.
Funding for K-12 education in Wyoming is facing a $300 million deficit that is only expected to grow. Both Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow have called Wyoming’s existing funding model unsustainable.
Early proposals from lawmakers would have cut the school foundation program by $100 million, meaning massive cuts to districts across the state. At one point, the district was bracing for a 23% cut to staff if the school foundation reduction went through.
Lawmakers however could not agree on a way forward during the last legislative session, so those cuts have been postponed until at least February 2022, when the legislature is set to convene again.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes