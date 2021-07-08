NCSD passes budget without significant cuts, padded by federal dollars

In fact, despite the state cuts the district has budgeted about $1 million more in spending than the prior year.

The district has also budgeted for 45 fewer staff. None of those reductions resulted in layoffs, according to a spokesperson. All were cut through attrition and retirement.

Many of those positions came from the secondary level as that is where enrollment most declined, district spokesperson Tanya Southerland said. She added teacher-to-student ratios have not been affected.

In addition to the $2.6 million School Foundation Program cut, the district will see roughly $500,000 less from the state this year for capital construction.

Federal money from various pandemic relief packages is set aside in the special revenue fund. About $46 million has been budgeted, but it’s likely the district will receive more as the Wyoming Department of Education parses out another round of aid.

Money has also been budgeted “for a one-year initiative to address efforts increasing daily substitute fill rates across the district,” according to the report. It’s unclear exactly how much is being spent on that effort.