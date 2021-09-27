NCSD teacher absences in first month of school well ahead of last year's pace

Roughly a month into the academic year, the Natrona County School District is facing a slew of staffing frustrations from open positions to a high degree of COVID-19 related teacher absences.

In the first month of classes, there have been 1,670 virus-related teacher absences. For the first month of the 2020-21 school year, there were just 968 such absences.

Superintendent Mike Jennings told district trustees the pared down COVID-19 mitigation strategies are one reason for the dramatic increase.

“This year is much more wide open,” he explained.

Masks were required for almost the entirety of the last school year but have been optional this year. As of Monday afternoon, 400 students were out for pandemic reasons.

Associate Superintendent Walt Wilcox said about 25% of those students had tested positive for COVID-19; the rest had been exposed to a virus-positive person and so are required to quarantine.

In the last two weeks, 153 students district-wide tested positive for COVID-19 and 540 had been quarantined due to exposure. Thirty-four staff had been quarantined in that time and 29 were virus positive, according to the district’s twice monthly update.

