Natrona County School District will end its virtual school program for K-6 students and pare back its program for middle and high school students as enrollment declines and the district looks to refine its approach to virtual learning.

Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Walt Wilcox told the Board of Trustees Academic Steering Committee Monday that enrollment in the district’s virtual learning program swelled during the coronavirus pandemic, but the last two years it has declined sharply.

At its peak in the 2020 – 2021 school year, NCSD had roughly 1,000 K-12 students in virtual learning, a roughly nine-fold increase over its pre-pandemic averages.

The district hired staff and expanded course offerings to meet the needs of students and their families as enrollment grew, Wilcox said.

As Wyoming has returned to business as usual, students have left the program almost as quickly as they joined. This year, 162 K-12 students registered for virtual learning.

The decline has been particularly noticeable among elementary school students, Wilcox said, driving the district’s decision to stop its K-6 virtual learning program next school year.

The district estimates that 117 grade 7-12 students will still be a part of the program next fall, in line with the upper end of its pre-pandemic enrollment figures.

NCSD started its virtual learning in 2007 in an effort to pull back in at-risk high school students who had quit. In 2011, it expanded the program to include K-8.

The district did not intend for its virtual learning to replace its in-person learning or compete with other school districts or private schools, Wilcox said. Instead, it was designed to offer students and families the support that they needed with the hope that they would later transition to more in-person learning.

NCSD’s virtual learning currently has 16 teachers and offers 73 courses across both synchronous and asynchronous platforms, according to the district.

Like NCSD’s alternative high school, students can’t register for the program as part of NCSD’s open enrollment.

“It's a program where the high schools work diligently with the parents to identify whether or not this is a good program for [students] so they can be successful,” Superintendent Mike Jennings told the committee.

Students who are committed and engaged in virtual learning excel, but unlike the district’s in-person schools, it can be difficult to intervene when a virtual student is having trouble, said Christopher Dresang, the director of student support services, which oversees NCSD’s virtual learning.

“There's no real way to connect with them and without that connection it's hard to really get them motivated,” Dresang said.

NCSD plans to put in more safeguards to improve its virtual learning.

Going forward NCSD will screen students and their families more closely when they apply to the virtual program, Dresang said. The district will ensure that parents and guardians are involved in their child’s education and ask them to work with their student to develop a learning schedule.

The district will also increase its expectations around academic performance and participation and begin determining if a virtual student is in “good standing.”

“If you're not in good standing, we're going to really review and see if this is a good fit,” Dresang said. “Before, you had the right to fail. Now we're going to kind of coach you up to maybe go back and be in person.”

Results from last spring’s WY-TOPP standardized test show that virtual students lagged behind their NCSD peers. They performed 3% lower in English, 18% in math and 14% in science.