NCSD to review student code of conduct after family comes forward about sex crime

Natrona County School District staff will be bringing together students, staff, parents and community members to review the district’s Athletics and Activities Code of Conduct following public allegations of a sex crime by a Casper high school student athlete, according to a statement from the district.

The code defines behavioral expectations for student athletes and outlines disciplinary actions for violations of the code. School board trustees and Superintendent Michael Jennings requested the review, which will be finished before the fall athletic and activities season.

On March 14, family members of a Casper high school girl told board members that a Casper student athlete had been convicted of a sex crime against her. They said the incident occurred in April 2021.

Family asks school board: Why was student athlete allowed to compete after sex crime? Family members of a Casper high school student told the Natrona County school board that a student athlete had been convicted of sexual battery against her and asked why he hadn’t been barred from playing sports.

Earlier that month, a community member created an online petition centering on the student athlete. It currently has more than 4,600 signatures.

According to a woman who identified herself as the girl’s grandmother at the board meeting, the student athlete was convicted as a minor. Juvenile cases are kept sealed from the public. Crimes committed by juveniles only become public if the defendant is charged as an adult, but that didn’t happen in this case, according to the family.

Even though the names of those involved in this case have been stated in public, the Star-Tribune has kept them confidential throughout its reporting because the case involves minors. The Star-Tribune also does not name the victims or alleged victims of sex crimes.

The girl’s grandmother told trustees that the student athlete was put on probation from December 2021 until August 2022 following the conviction.

But the athlete competed in sports this fall and winter. The girl’s grandmother asked board members why he hadn’t been barred from playing sports and listed other students who lost their ability to participate in activities for what she described as less serious matters. The girl’s family and others who spoke during the March meeting said the district seems to apply the code unfairly.

Trustee Dave Applegate said at the following board meeting on April 11 that, after reviewing the code, he thought it needed to be “revised to better clarify its intent and to better ensure its consistent application” among students.

He ended his comments saying that policies, rules and laws “will always fall short.”

“They are, in the end, blunt instruments,” he said. “A sense of fairness as reflected upon all parties is seldom achieved. But that is never an excuse for not trying to improve them.”

The NCSD statement said the board will share information with the public about the review process “as it becomes available.” The group will review the whole code of conduct, but particularly the following areas:

differentiation of consequences for misdemeanors and/or felony convictions;

review of consequences for code violations by category;

review of self-reporting requirements, including timing, the information provided, and any potential school or additional student impact;

clarification of when a consequence is applied for a code violation;

communication to students and parents and the timing of the infraction resulting in perceived differentiation of consequences (beginning of the season as compared to the day before a culminating event);

code of conduct enforcement process relating to roles and responsibilities of principals, athletic directors, coaches, and district administration;

identification of when a legal review is necessary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.