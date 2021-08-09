NCSD trustees approve optional masking, other pandemic safety guidelines

In addition to the safety standards listed above, the district will maintain infrastructure to transition classrooms to virtual school if an outbreak were to occur. Wilcox added that program may be adapted for snow days as well.

The district’s guidelines apply “In the absence of federal, state, or local public health orders,” according to the document.

Information about COVID outbreaks in schools with still be communicated to the public, but it will be on a biweekly basis rather than the weekly schedule used last school year.

Several parents attended the meeting and thanked the board for keeping masks optional. Many of the comments echoed those made this spring, when parents were lobbying trustees to eliminate the mask requirement.

Several people made inaccurate statements about respiratory illnesses, claiming that they can’t be treated with vaccines. Influenza, pneumonia, whooping cough and tuberculosis are all respiratory illnesses for which vaccines exist, according to the American Lung Association.

