NCSD trustees to consider optional masking, other pandemic safety guidelines

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees this evening will discuss pandemic safety guidelines for the fall semester as a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus spreads nationwide, and while children under 12 years old still have not been approved to receive any currently available vaccine.
The draft guidelines would make masks optional for all staff and students. “Students/staff will not be bullied or shamed for wearing a face-covering or not wearing a face covering,” they state.
The guidelines would also maintain expectations that schools are adequately sanitized and that students remain home when feeling ill. The document also says “NCSD will encourage social distancing of 3’ when possible,” as recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The latter organization is also urging schools to make face masks mandatory for all.
In addition to safety standards, the district will maintain infrastructure to transition classrooms to virtual school if an outbreak were to occur.
The guidelines apply “In the absence of federal, state, or local public health orders,” according to the district document.
The discussion will come on the heels of Gov. Mark Gordon’s announcement Thursday that he would not mandate masks in public schools. Rather, the state will defer to local officials for those decisions.
When asked if the state health officer or any other epidemiologists were consulted in Gordon’s decision making, spokesperson Michael Pearlman responded, “This was the governor’s decision.”
Gordon’s announcement added that his office will work with the state health and education departments, and that “we need to follow and respect the science.”
The question of whether masks should be required in K-12 schools ignited a number of debates last spring across the state, including in Natrona County, where parents at the end of last school year protested school board meetings calling for the mandate’s removal. Those efforts succeeded about a month before the academic year ended -- after several trustees and district administrators met behind closed doors about the issue.
During the protests, which occurred as cases were plummeting in the state and as vaccines became widely available, several parents worried that if the mask mandate wasn’t eliminated before summer it would carry over into the next fall. That hasn’t been the case.
Now, cases are rising again. The number of total active cases in Wyoming now exceeds 1,300 -- the most since January. Despite the vaccine’s availability, fewer than 40% of the state’s eligible population has been fully inoculated. When looking only at 12 to 17-year-olds, that number falls to under 15%.
Trustees are expected to discuss the guidelines during a work session at 6 p.m., before formally reviewing the plan in the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
To view the trustee’s agenda, visit go.boarddocs.com/wy/ncsd1/Board.nsf/Public.
