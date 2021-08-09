NCSD trustees to consider optional masking, other pandemic safety guidelines

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees this evening will discuss pandemic safety guidelines for the fall semester as a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus spreads nationwide, and while children under 12 years old still have not been approved to receive any currently available vaccine.

The draft guidelines would make masks optional for all staff and students. “Students/staff will not be bullied or shamed for wearing a face-covering or not wearing a face covering,” they state.

The guidelines would also maintain expectations that schools are adequately sanitized and that students remain home when feeling ill. The document also says “NCSD will encourage social distancing of 3’ when possible,” as recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The latter organization is also urging schools to make face masks mandatory for all.

In addition to safety standards, the district will maintain infrastructure to transition classrooms to virtual school if an outbreak were to occur.