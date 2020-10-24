Nearly two months into semester, Natrona County district says no students have contracted COVID-19 at school

Fifty students and 15 staff members in the Natrona County School District have tested positive for COVID-19 this fall, but none of them contracted the virus at school, district and health officials say.

District Superintendent Mike Jennings said there isn’t evidence of community spread in any of the district’s 28 schools, in part because students are “doing what they need to to be able to participate.” That includes wearing face masks and distancing.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said the same, adding, “of course you always have people that are friends or related that hang out outside of school, but near as we can tell so far any of that transmission was just that — unrelated to school-based exposure.”

While younger people are at less risk of suffering the worst effects of COVID-19, some worried that in-person schooling would result in students spreading the virus among themselves and then infecting older family members. Nearly a third of Wyomingites who have tested positive for the virus have been 18 and under.

However, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said statewide, the department is “not seeing significant transmission among students in the classroom setting.”