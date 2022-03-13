New provision raises questions as UW heads into review of general education requirements

The University of Wyoming’s Gender and Women’s Studies Department is safe for now.

But a requirement for producing a report, which replaced a budget amendment that would have defunded the department, is still raising questions.

Wyoming’s Joint Conference Committee reached a compromise on March 4 regarding an amendment brought by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, that would have stripped funding from the University of Wyoming Gender and Women’s Studies Department.

The House and Senate each approved a provision under the Legislature’s general budget bill requiring the university to report on its general education requirements to two legislative panels. It also stipulates that the university must outline policies and regulations that incentivize or disincentive students to take certain coursework outside of their majors.

UW’s general education requirements fall under the university studies program.

That program consists of 30 credit hours of general education requirements that every student must complete in order to graduate. A complete list of course options for the general education requirement is available on the UW website.

There are eight areas of general study that students must complete with courses on this master list.

Three of these areas have course options from the gender and women’s studies department, which was the target of Steinmetz’s initial amendment.

Even in these areas, however, courses from the department make up just a handful of the available options. Students could complete the university studies program without taking any classes in the department.

But it appears legislators are attempting to address their concerns about other coursework and university practices as well.

One of these concerns regards the amount of required coursework outside of students’ majors in general.

“People have written and talked about their taking as many as 25 extra hours in various other general education courses that had nothing to do with their major,” Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said. “We just want to find out about these things and see if it’s a problem or not a problem.”

But UW is obligated to maintain the 30-credit hour general education requirement to maintain its accreditation, UW Vice Provost for Strategic Planning Anne Alexander told the Star-Tribune. Without it, the university would not be eligible to receive federal financial aid funds like the Pell Grant that help students pay for their education.

Alexander explained that students also meet with an academic adviser who helps them figure out which general education courses to take. Students can choose to prioritize taking general education classes that overlap with their major.

The accreditation requirement doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that every part of the university studies program is set in stone.

UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin told the Star-Tribune that the university is “certainly willing” to engage in a discussion regarding the content of its general education program.

In fact, UW already reviews and sometimes revises the university studies program every 10 years, Baldwin said.

The last review, which involved “dozens of faculty members and student affairs professionals across campus,” according to UW’s website, began in 2012 and was completed in 2014. The new program was put in place in fall 2015.

Coincidentally, this 10-year review process of the university studies program is currently underway.

The co-chairs of what Baldwin said the university is calling the “Next Gen USP committee” are law professor and School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice Director Jacquelyn Bridgeman, professor of English Susan Aronstein and Senior Lecturer in English Rick Fisher.

Alexander, who is also involved in reviewing the university studies program, said the committee is currently gathering feedback from campus and external constituents. External constituents include stakeholders like prospective employers, community college representatives and legislators, she said. At this point, the university is still trying to figure out how the legislative report requirement will impact this process, she added.

Legislators had other concerns about general education requirements and university processes, such as “student registration bumps” that they said incentivized or disincentivized enrollment in courses. (UW professor and Rep. Cathy Connoly, D-Laramie, said she had never heard about “student registration bumps” before).

Some of those concerns pertained to required onboarding material for incoming students.

Perkins cited in particular an alcohol education and sexual assault prevention training that is part of UW’s required onboarding material.

The alcohol education program is meant to equip students to “make well-informed decisions about alcohol” and help them “reflect on and consider college drinking related issues.” The sexual assault prevention module informs students about “healthy relationships” and “the importance of consent,” among other topics, according to UW’s website.

The onboarding material doesn’t count for academic credit, nor does the university charge students for completing the modules. Baldwin said the training is separate from UW’s academic courses.

Students can’t register for classes if they don’t complete the training.

Perkins said this is “an example of a disincentive or an incentive that they use that doesn’t say you have to do this, but it might as well be.”

Once students complete the training, however, the hold on their registration is lifted and they can enroll in classes once their class cohort is eligible. The university also works one-on-one with students and under some circumstances will temporarily remove a hold if completion of the training is their only barrier to registering in classes, according to UW’s Enrollment Management and Student Success and Graduation offices.

Alexander said these onboarding materials are not required as part of the university’s accreditation but that they are standard practice in many other universities (according to UW’s website, these trainings are used on nearly 1,700 campuses nationwide).

While the modules aren’t necessary for the school’s accreditation, the university is still obligated under federal law and Title IX to educate students about sexual violence and resources.

There are some ways that the university determines priority for class registration, although these prioritizations aren’t meant to incentivize or disincentive registration in certain courses.

Students in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or in the Honors College, for instance, get priority registration. Seniors register before freshmen.

“There’s prioritization because we can’t have thousands of students registering at the same time,” Alexander said. (UW currently has over 10,000 students.)

Questions still remain about the footnote’s place in this legislative session.

“We continue to question whether the new footnote is germane to the budget bill and are closely following the legislative process,” UW President Ed Seidel and Provost and Executive Vice President Kevin Carman said in a statement to the UW community on Monday.

“The Gender and Women’s Studies Program will continue to be an important part of the rich tapestry of academic programs at the University of Wyoming,” they said. “The Senate budget amendment, while unfortunate, has stimulated an important discussion in which we will participate to further the best interests of Wyoming and its university.”

