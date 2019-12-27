New video surfaces of Riverton students wearing white robes

Video of two students entering Riverton High School in white robes has surfaced on social media.

Fremont County School District No. 25 Superintendent Terry Snyder confirmed that a video posted to Twitter earlier this week by user @LimitlesSkye showed the incident in Riverton, which gained widespread attention earlier this month.

"We don’t know the source of the video," Snyder said in an email.

The video shows two students walking into the school, one of whom is wearing a cross around his neck and a pointed hood. That same student waves what appears to be an American flag in the video. The other student is wearing a white baseball cap with his hood down.

The video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times. National media outlets including the Washington Post and CNN have reported on the incident.

A still image of the students had previously been circulated on social media. They were disciplined Dec. 18.

