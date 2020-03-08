Not everyone at Roosevelt High has a harrowing story. Some are just run-of-the-mill students

Autumn Mercado and Ethan D’Arcy are being featured in the newspaper because they are not the Roosevelt students you are picturing.
The two teenagers both graduated Roosevelt High in January, a semester early for each. Mercado — “it’s market in Spanish” — even tried to wrap up her high school career at the end of her junior year. Both are already taking classes at Casper College, starting right after they left Roosevelt.
The alternative high school is designed for and populated by students with harrowing backgrounds, students who otherwise wouldn’t make it to graduation. Many still don’t. What makes Mercado and D’Arcy different is that they’re the typical high school student. They are the stereotype of any kid at any other school but Roosevelt.
But they are vital to truly understanding the school, their success as much a part of the story as their peers’ struggles.
Both chose Roosevelt on its merits — small classes, relationships with teachers, proximity to home — rather than having it thrust upon them because they faced the same struggles that many students here must navigate. It’s unlikely that either would qualify for the new Roosevelt, which is accepting only those students who are at significant risk of not graduating.
Mercado works at the Ramkota and wants to be a private investigator, like a detective. She likes to know things. She was one of the few Roosevelt students to never get in trouble, said Principal Shawna Trujillo.
D’Arcy works at Spencer’s gifts. He doesn’t know what else to say and jokes that he likes long walks on the beach. He was drawn to Roosevelt because his brother went here and because it shared a building with the Pathways Innovation Center, the hands-on learning facility that promotes various career certifications.
Both were aware of Roosevelt’s reputation — the school for the troubled, the home of burn-outs — before coming here. It didn’t dissuade them, not in those early days and not as they wound through the west Casper school.
“I want to say don’t stigmatize it, I know it’s the ‘bad kid school,’” D’Arcy said. “But part of that makes me want to succeed more. Part of it makes me want to tell people to stick it.”
Here’s the story of Roosevelt, destination for teen mothers graduating early and graduating late, home to homeless students, the jumping off point for the ambitious, safety net for the complicated, and a regular old high school for the students trying to make it through their final four years of adolescence.
Roosevelt administrators, teachers and students know about the school’s reputation in the community. Mercado said she’s gotten awkward stares from dentists and doctors when she’s told them where she attends.
“I was kind of nervous coming here,” Mercado said. “I almost felt like I had to put on a fake face to fit in because I was worried I wasn’t going to.”
Her anxiety turned out to be misplaced. There were no “hardcore gangbangers” roaming the halls.
For a community with that impression, so innately held that it manifests itself immediately on a medical professional’s face, it must be notable that there are run-of-the-mill students at Roosevelt. What is interesting about D’Arcy and Mercado, what doctors and dentists and Facebook comments have de facto deemed as novel, is that their stories are normal. There were no obstacles to overcome. Their parents didn’t up and leave them one day. They didn’t bounce between home and jail.
The school wasn’t a slog. Teachers didn’t drag them to class every day. No, both Mercado and D’Arcy have fond memories of the school, mainly about those teachers. The educators — many of whom have spent 20-plus years at Roosevelt — care, they said. They want you to succeed and will take as much time as that success requires.
“They’re not just doing this job for a paycheck,” Mercado said. “They’re here to help students grow.”
“They just don’t hate their jobs, unlike other teachers that I’ve had,” D’Arcy added.
That love is mutual. Rick Zimmer, the PE teacher — who D’Arcy was working out with before sitting down for an interview — said the students were the secret that made Roosevelt great. In November, former campus security supervisor Deanne Burgen spent God knows how long arranging the tables and centerpieces at the school’s Thanksgiving feast, everything just so, everything special.
It’s that level of care, that attention to detail, that D’Arcy and Mercado will miss. They feel sure they would’ve gotten lost at Natrona County or Kelly Walsh, which are bustling metropolises compared to Roosevelt.
Not that they weren’t ready to leave. D’Arcy wanted to get out of this “ecosystem.” Mercado was ready for her real life to begin. Even positive high school experiences are still experiences in high school.
The pair were two of 22 who graduated Roosevelt in January. It seems a small number, but it’s the largest to ever leave the school midyear. It was so unusual that the school didn’t really plan anything.
“It was anti-climactic,” Trujillo said.
“It was like, I just sort of stopped coming,” Mercado said, laughing.
“In May, we’re like ‘Woo-hoo, go!’” the principal said. “But in January, it’s like, ‘So soon?’ We haven’t had that before.”
It’s likely to happen more often from here on out, thanks to Roosevelt changing its graduation requirements to allow kids to earn their diploma with fewer elective credits but with a more intensive focus on post-grad life: scholarships, jobs, certifications, the ability to write cover letters and resumes.
For Mercado and D’Arcy, it’s off to Casper College. They’re both working so they can move out of their parents’ houses and feel the independence that high schoolers so crave.
They are the counterbalance of Roosevelt. Zimmer has talked about some students’ “horrendous” home lives. Burgen’s attention to detail was so pronounced because she knew some students wouldn’t have Thanksgiving anywhere else. Trujillo talks about students — including Mercado’s boyfriend — who’ve overcome a lifetime of obstacles by age 18.
For all of those stories, there are the Mercados and D’Arcys. There is the routine, there is regularity and high school drudgery. But it is in the focus on those dramatic stories that the Mercados and D’Arcys take on a different sheen, a normality that’s seen as a novelty.