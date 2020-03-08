Not everyone at Roosevelt High has a harrowing story. Some are just run-of-the-mill students

Mercado works at the Ramkota and wants to be a private investigator, like a detective. She likes to know things. She was one of the few Roosevelt students to never get in trouble, said Principal Shawna Trujillo.

D’Arcy works at Spencer’s gifts. He doesn’t know what else to say and jokes that he likes long walks on the beach. He was drawn to Roosevelt because his brother went here and because it shared a building with the Pathways Innovation Center, the hands-on learning facility that promotes various career certifications.

Both were aware of Roosevelt’s reputation — the school for the troubled, the home of burn-outs — before coming here. It didn’t dissuade them, not in those early days and not as they wound through the west Casper school.

“I want to say don’t stigmatize it, I know it’s the ‘bad kid school,’” D’Arcy said. “But part of that makes me want to succeed more. Part of it makes me want to tell people to stick it.”