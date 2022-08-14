On the campaign trail with schools superintendent Megan Degenfelder

When Megan Degenfelder was a kid, she used to tell her mother, “Mom, I love my country, I love my state.”

“And she was serious,” her mother, Cheryl Degenfelder, said on Wednesday morning around the dining room table at their family home in Casper. Degenfelder and her intern, Shannon VanReeth, had stopped over for a night while on the campaign trail.

To people who have known Degenfelder, it’s probably not surprising that she’s running for state superintendent of public instruction, one of Wyoming’s five statewide elected positions.

She started volunteering as a page at the Republican state conventions in junior high. She was the student body president at the University of Wyoming, where she got degrees in political science and business economics. She also worked for Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ campaign, and later interned in her Washington, D.C. office during her first year in Congress. After graduating, Degenfelder moved to Beijing, China to get her master’s degree in economics at the University of International Business and Economics. Since finishing school, she’s worked in various positions in the private oil, gas and coal industries, and as a chief policy officer with the Wyoming Department of Education.

Sen. Lummis endorses Degenfelder for state schools superintendent U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming has endorsed Megan Degenfelder's Republican candidacy for superintendent of public instruction.

Like other state superintendent candidates, Degenfelder has been on the road all summer, traveling to communities and visiting constituents across the state. She came in around 11 p.m. after attending a forum in Lusk the previous evening. During the campaign, she’s tried to make it back home to Laramie, where she lives with her husband, every Sunday.

“Even if I was in Newcastle, I’d wake up at like, 4 a.m., drive all the way back, go to church with my husband and go to lunch,” she said. “That was usually my plan to get home once a week.”

That’s been harder to do with the finish line for the primaries coming up on Tuesday.

6:30 a.m.

Degenfelder came to the door of her parents’ house wearing a black shirt, black heels, a blue pencil skirt and silver jewelry. Her makeup was already done. Her long blond hair hung down in arranged curls. She had her chihuahua, Loretta, tucked under one arm. A couple other dogs sauntered to the foyer to see what was going on.

“It’s kind of crazy around here,” she said. “Hopefully you all like dogs.”

Landscape paintings hung in the living room. An upright piano with family photos on top of it stood by the wall (Degenfelder plays). A chandelier descended above the dining room table. Sunlight came in from the back garden.

Her mother, father and VanReeth sat at the dining table drinking coffee. Two laptops were propped open in front of Degenfelder; she was trying to do her regular job as the government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas before going out for the day. She has continued to work while on the campaign trail.

“We’ve pulled over to parks before, and I’ve been on a conference call, pulled up a hotspot, you know, just doing it that way.”

That morning, she was sifting through hundreds of pages of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, trying to figure out what impact it would have on the company she works for. Degenfelder promotes herself as someone who has “fought back against the Obama and Biden Administrations” and “worked to lessen regulatory burdens” on Wyoming’s oil, gas and coal industries. Some of the revenue from those industries goes to funding Wyoming’s public education.

She had another laptop opened to look at candidates’ finance reports. The incumbent state superintendent candidate, Brian Schroeder, hadn’t yet filed his. “Not sure what the deal is with that,” she said. (His report came in later that day.)

Schroeder, who was appointed to the state superintendent position in January, is Degenfelder’s main opponent. Degenfelder applied for the position when former superintendent Jillian Balow, whom Degenfelder worked for, left the post to take a similar job in Virginia. But the Wyoming GOP didn’t choose her as one of the top three candidates, opting instead for Schroeder, former lawmaker Marti Halverson and American Military University political and military science department chair Thomas Kelly. Of the three, Gov. Mark Gordon then chose Schroeder to take the position.

Megan Degenfelder announces bid for schools superintendent A former top official at the Wyoming Department of Education announced Thursday she will run for superintendent of public instruction.

Schroeder and Degenfelder overlap quite a bit in their platforms; they emphasize more parental involvement in schools, they want to improve literacy rates, they support charter schools. Both have said they oppose teaching critical race theory (which isn’t currently taught in Wyoming public schools).

But Degenfelder said she wants to focus more on industry partnerships in education. And, as she makes a point to emphasize when talking to the public, she’s a sixth-generation Wyomingite who has lived in the state for most of her life. While some people see that as an advantage and others prefer to change things up with an outsider’s perspective, Degenfelder frequently points out her connections with Wyoming; one of her brochures has lines with red checkmarks next to them.

Sixth-generation Wyomingite, check.

Attended Wyoming public schools, check.

Graduate of the University of Wyoming, check.

“Sen. [Bill] Landen, I went to prom with his son. [Former Speaker of the House] Steve Harshman, conditioning ed coach when I was in high school,” she said. “I mean, it could be a double edged sword, right? Like, if I wanted to fake anything, they’d see right through me.”

9 a.m.

Degenfelder sat around a table at Metro Coffee with a group of local teachers. Some had kids with them. One bounced an infant on her lap. A stroller was parked next to the sofa. Iced drinks in plastic cups sat on the table. Everyone shuffled around to make more space every time another person arrived. As she talked with the teachers, Degenfelder intermittently scooted a bottle of apple juice with a straw in it away from the edge of the coffee table, where a toddler was attempting to grab it.

They talked about literacy.

“Early intervention is so important as a kindergarten-first grade teacher,” one teacher said.

“If we would work on just getting those kids to be proficient readers, then it’s smooth sailing.”

VanReeth smiled and made faces at one of the kids.

The teachers said they’ve been experiencing a lot of behavioral problems too, some of which they said are exacerbated by a lack of involvement and concern on the part of parents. But at the same time, some were concerned with parents becoming overly involved in the classroom.

“I think it’s a fine line with overstepping,” a teacher said. “It’s your child, but it’s also my classroom. We don’t want to be micromanaged by parents.”

Degenfelder looked at her and nodded.

“That’s where the communication is so huge,” she said.

“I’ve talked to parents that were kind of scarred from COVID, they were told they couldn’t enter the school. That leads to some distrust, and it falls in on teachers who had no control over masks, over any of those policies or anything. It’s made some parents skeptical or maybe fearful. So how do we open up those lines of communication again?”

One of Degenfelder’s first priorities as state superintendent, she has said, would be to “empower parents as the number one voice in their children’s education.” She was a proponent of the 2022 Civics Transparency Act, a bill that would have required teachers to list learning materials used in the classroom on a public platform. Educators said this would burden their time while proponents said parents have a right to more transparency in their kids’ education. The act failed to make it into law.

Degenfelder part listened, part promoted, part bounced her ideas, part answered questions. She talked fast. She raised her voice above the sound of blenders and coffee makers. Toward the end of the meeting, former superintendent Judy Catchpole joined (she endorsed Degenfelder along with big names like Sen. Cynthia Lummis and former Sen. Al Simpson, who recently received the Presidential Medal of Freedom). Some of the teachers started to leave. One of the kids, a girl who had complimented Degenfelder on her shoes, came and perched on her lap.

“Do you want to come to my election party?” Degenfelder asked the girl. “That’s when we’ll find out whether or not I won. I’m so nervous!”

State superintendent candidates shared their views in a forum. Here are some takeaways. Community members got to hear from GOP candidates for the Wyoming superintendent of public instruction position during an election forum in Casper. Here are the candidates' take on some issues.

10:30 a.m.

At the Casper Senior Center. VanReeth carried a basket filled with Degenfelder stickers and pamphlets and a Degenfelder tablecloth to the dining hall. The room was nearly empty. They spread the tablecloth and set out the pamphlets.

“What’s that say,” one man sitting at a table, eating his lunch, asked, looking at the tablecloth. He wore a camo-printed cap, a green shirt and jeans.

Degenfelder walked over to him, “It says Megan Degenfelder, state superintendent of public instruction.”

“Oh, tell me how you’re going to fix these problems,” the man said, and after she told him how she was going to fix some problems, he said: “Well now I’m gonna vote for you!”

“Well, I was going to vote for you anyway, but I wanted to make you feel good.” Then he turned to the near-empty room and raised his arms: “I met a real-life politician! She’s gonna be famous!”

1 p.m.

The space filled with the whir of drones. Kids flew them in adjacent rooms, in the hallway illuminated with colored paper lanterns. 3D printed objects – dragons, a dinosaur skull, a shark – decorated the front desk.

Degenfelder and VanReeth were taking a tour of Code Ninjas, a center where kids learn to code. One of the center’s owners, Sarah Romer, led Degenfelder and VanReeth to a room where three students were practicing with a drone. Degenfelder crossed her arms and fixed her eyes on the hovering aircraft. It lazed through the air then bumped against a wall and fell to the ground.

“That happens all the time,” Romer said. “That’s why we’ve got extra propellers.”

Degenfelder pushed for computer science education while she was chief policy officer at the Wyoming Department of Education. She helped add the subject to the Wyoming education “Basket of Goods” in 2018. That means all public schools in Wyoming have to offer some kind of computer science curriculum.

Out in the hallway, Degenfelder said, “My next question is, can I sign up for any of these classes?”

“I’ve pushed computer science really hard because I know that’s what industry wants, but I need to learn how to code too.”

Romer led Degenfelder and VanReeth to the back parking lot where the other owner, Thea True-Wells, was showing three kids how to fly a slightly bigger drone. True-Wells asked Degenfelder if she wanted to try and gave her a brief lesson: Hover. Pitch forward. Pitch backward. Pitch to the sides. Then she handed off the controller. Degenfelder took it a little reluctantly. The three students stood in a group to the side, assessing her skill.

“I’m not very smooth,” she said.

“Yeah …” one of the kids responded.

State schools chief gets Trump endorsement Former President Donald Trump endorsed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder in his bid for election to the post.

5:30 p.m.

Degenfelder changed into black jeans, a blue shirt and cowboy boots for Casper’s Politics in the Park forum. A small crowd gathered in the sliver of shade near the bandshell, right up against all the campaign signs. Degenfelder put one hand in her jean pocket as she talked on stage.

She has a polished demeanor. Some people have criticized her for being a politician or a bureaucrat because of that and her past involvement in government spheres, although she’s tried to brand herself as someone who isn’t a politician.

“I am not a politician,” she wrote in her January cover letter for the state superintendent position. “I have never held public office, nor have I run for various other positions or seats. But this is exactly what I believe we need in leadership of our education and government systems — outside industry knowledge and experience.”

“I’m anything but a bureaucrat, I’ve spent most of my time in the private industry,” Degenfelder told the Star-Tribune the day after Lummis endorsed her. “There’s nothing further from the truth.”

The three candidates at the forum — Degenfelder, Schroeder, and Casper-based substitute teacher Jennifer Zerba — had two minutes each to answer a slew of questions from the moderator.

Degenfelder said on charter schools: “I’m a huge supporter of school choice.” On future mask mandates: “The decision of whether or not to mask a child lies one place and in one place only. That’s with parents.” On religion in the classroom: It’s “important to realize” a “balance” and make sure “we’re not discriminating on anyone’s religious freedom.” On teacher recruitment and retention: Add incentives and mentorship, reduce assessments, figure out why people don’t want to go into teaching. On teaching gender identity and pronouns: Discussions around these topics belong “within the home between a parent and a child.” On critical race theory and other “radical political ideologies”: They belong “nowhere near our classrooms.” On leaving federal lunch programs: “As someone who fights against the federal government for a living, I am always looking for ways that we can reduce our reliance on federal funds and federal programs.”

Moderate schools superintendent candidate has tough time pleasing crowd Being a moderate Republican candidate in Wyoming politics doesn't always win popularity. Republican candidate for schools superintendent Jennifer Zerba has learned that on the campaign trail.

VanReeth said earlier at the senior center that most of the questions they get from the public on the campaign trail are about critical race theory and U.S. Department of Agriculture funding for school nutrition programs.

Critical race theory is an academic framework for examining how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and society. In May, the USDA announced a new requirement to include protections against discrimination based of sexual orientation and gender identity in nondiscrimination policies and signage. That impacts Wyoming schools that get money through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service for meal programs.

A lot of those discussions, VanReeth said, are about clearing up some misconceptions about these two topics. People are worried that critical race theory is taught in classrooms, but it isn’t taught in Wyoming’s public schools.

“I’m 100% against critical race theory,” Degenfelder said. “But I also realize there’s a lot of other issues that matter, and so we’re going to take care of that and we’re not gonna focus on issues that aren’t as prevalent in Wyoming.”

As for the USDA funding, some people think that it will impact who can use what bathrooms, who can enter what locker rooms. But it doesn’t. It’s meant to give LGBTQ students an avenue for filing a complaint if, say, they’re denied a meal within a Food and Nutrition Service program.

Emails show disconnect between school chief's public statements, private guidance Wyoming's schools leader suggested a federal nondiscrimination update on gender and sexual orientation would impact pronouns and locker rooms, when the guidance he received behind-the-scenes indicated otherwise.

“There’s nothing in there that has anything to do with sharing showers or locker rooms,” Degenfelder said. “There’s nobody in this state that would allow for that. So I’m not going to create fear in communities where it doesn’t exist. I know how to fight the federal government and I know how to do it effectively. I will do that when the time comes.”

“And I don’t like people who move into the state and bring those issues with them,” Degenfelder added. “You come into my state, and you try to bring these issues and make them real in Wyoming, and we know how to do things better here. We’ve been doing it for a long time.”

The sun sat low. The crowd dispersed. Candidates picked up their signs.

Degenfelder and VanReeth got in the car and drove home.