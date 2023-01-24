Pandemic's effect on Casper schools still being felt nearly three years later

After nearly three years, Natrona County School District is still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

But while the aftershocks of the pandemic continued to impact learning, the district’s schools and students also found success last year, according to the NCSD's annual review revealed before the board of trustees Monday evening.

For the second year in a row, the district’s middle schools met English and language arts reading targets, while ninth and 10th graders outpaced the rest of the state in English and language arts testing scores.

“We actually had increases from last year in both sixth and seventh grades, so we're continuing to not only meet that goal but start to really look towards that exceeding [benchmark],” Charlotte Gilbar, NCSD’s executive director of school improvement, told board members.

Kelly Walsh High School’s graduation rates have continued to climb, reaching the district’s goal with 87.4% of students graduating on time in the 2020-2021 class.

The district's three traditional high schools – Kelly Walsh, Midwest and Natrona County – have collectively seen their graduation tick upward, even as credit requirements have increased, reaching a seven-year high of 80.3% in 2020-2021.

“It wasn't too long ago where we were fighting to get 70% of our students across the stage for graduation,” said Walt Wilcox, NCSD’s associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

All told, roughly 44% of NCSD schools recorded an increase in their performance from 2019 to 2022, according to the report. And the number of schools exceeding state performance targets has more than doubled since 2018.

This year marks the first year since the start of the coronavirus pandemic that the state has issued a performance rating for Wyoming’s K-12 schools.

“We are seeing in that continuous improvement process that we are moving that needle, even though it's incremental,” Gilbar said.

NCSD compiles its annual year-in-review report to inform the board of trustees and community about the achievement of the district’s schools and the progress the district is making toward the goals outlined in its strategic plan.

The district updates its strategic plan every five years and is in the fourth year of its 2019-2024 plan.

While NCSD schools found success and made headway last year, Gilbar and Wilcox pointed to areas of needed improvement as the district has yet to meet a number of its goals.

In its most recent strategic plan, the district set an objective for all of its schools to either meet or exceed state performance targets by 2024.

But only about a quarter of the district’s schools are meeting that goal and approximately 41% of NCSD schools have seen a decrease in their performances since 2019, according to the year-end report.

While slight, graduation rates at Natrona County High School have trended down for the third year in a row, reaching their lowest point in the last seven years.

And the district’s third, fourth and fifth graders trail the state in English and language arts proficiency by at least four percentage points, lagging behind NCSD’s strategic plan goal to meet or exceed literacy targets.

“We did not quite meet me that [literacy benchmark] in grade three and four, so we know we have some work in grades three and four in our English and language arts,” Gilbar said.

Gilbar told the committee that the district is taking a number of steps to improve its English learning, particularly among its younger students.

Roughly a third of NCSD’s primary school teachers are taking extracurricular literacy training offered as a part of an initiative by the Wyoming Department of Education, Gilbar said.

Each school has its own precautions to ensure that students don’t fall through the cracks, while the district has also established a group to study and better focus its literacy efforts.

“At the school level, they're identifying those students who are still struggling and giving them interventions during the school day,” Gilbar said. “Every single one of our elementary schools has an [English and language arts] intervention.”

With students in later grades already meeting NCSD’s goals and state targets, successful efforts to boost third and fourth grade reading and writing could help the district push for higher achievement benchmarks, Gilbar told the committee.

“We are making gains by the time they get to fifth grade. So if we can start those test scores stronger at the third grade just imagine what we should be able to see,” Gilbar said.

In explaining some of the weaknesses identified in the report, NCSD Superintendent Mike Jennings singled out the pandemic as a significant disruptor.

Jennings said quarantine and isolation requirements, as well school closures, impacted student learning.

“In addition to that, we had a large number of students that went to virtual learning,” Jennings said. “That number has settled back down almost to pre-pandemic numbers, but we had close to 950 students that went virtual and we've learned that it's really hard on kids to get the same quality of education virtually.”

Though the district’s annual report showed areas in need of reinforcement to meet its goals, board member Michael Stedillie highlighted the review’s finding that high school graduation rates have largely increased even as requirements have intensified.

“The kids have to do more work and they're finding more success. And I think that is a great reason to celebrate,” Stedillie said.