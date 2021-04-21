Parents, students plan Monday protest against NCSD mask requirement

Natrona County School District parents and students are planning a protest Monday against the district's mask requirement after trustees voted not to seek an exception to a statewide K-12 mask mandate at a meeting early this week.
Jamie Bates, a mother of three students in the district, told the Star-Tribune parents began organizing on social media after the trustee decision.
More than 700 people are members of a Facebook group called NCSD Variance Discussion, which Bates created to strategize a response to the school board's decision.
She said parents will demonstrate outside the district administrative offices Monday during a Board of Trustees meeting. Bates acknowledged Trustees may not be able to take immediate action and that with the school year nearly finished the timeline is short.
Still, she said a few days with no masks was better than nothing.
"Letting the kids have the last two weeks of school (without masks,) if that's all they get, that's still more than they've had," Bates said.
Students are also organizing a demonstration of their own. Bates said parents had considered leading a "no mask Monday" protest Monday in which students would attend class without their face covering.
Parents soon defeated that idea, but students have since run with it. Bates said her daughters have received messages from peers promoting that demonstration.
The nine-member school board voted 5-4 Monday not to seek an exception to the state's K-12 mask requirement despite 80% of parents supporting the removal of face masks.
The sticking point came down to about 200 families who said they would withdraw their student from the district if masks were no longer required.
District officials explained there would not be a way to transition those students to virtual class so close to the end of the year.
Bates said she and other parents disagree.
"All the evidence suggests they'll find a way," to keep those students in school, Bates said.
The Board of Trustees will meet Monday, April 26 beginning with a work session at 6 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. The Board meets at 970 N. Glenn Road.
PHOTOS: Crowd protests COVID-19 health orders at Wyoming Capitol
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Freedom Protest
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes