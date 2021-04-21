Parents, students plan Monday protest against NCSD mask requirement

Natrona County School District parents and students are planning a protest Monday against the district's mask requirement after trustees voted not to seek an exception to a statewide K-12 mask mandate at a meeting early this week.

Jamie Bates, a mother of three students in the district, told the Star-Tribune parents began organizing on social media after the trustee decision.

More than 700 people are members of a Facebook group called NCSD Variance Discussion, which Bates created to strategize a response to the school board's decision.

She said parents will demonstrate outside the district administrative offices Monday during a Board of Trustees meeting. Bates acknowledged Trustees may not be able to take immediate action and that with the school year nearly finished the timeline is short.

Still, she said a few days with no masks was better than nothing.

"Letting the kids have the last two weeks of school (without masks,) if that's all they get, that's still more than they've had," Bates said.

Students are also organizing a demonstration of their own. Bates said parents had considered leading a "no mask Monday" protest Monday in which students would attend class without their face covering.

