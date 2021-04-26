Parents, students tell NCSD school board to get rid of masks

"I want the masks to be gone and just everything to go back to normal," Rodriguez said.

"I liked it more than this," Cruz said of school before the pandemic, adding that her friends dislike wearing masks, too.

Natalia Follensbee, whose daughter is a sophomore at Kelly Walsh High School, said she wanted to settle the debate before the end of the school year to ensure masks don't hang around through the fall.

"If they don't do it now, we're going to have to start this battle all over again next year," she said.

No action regarding the mask exception was on the Board's agenda Monday, and so no action was taken. Trustees had the opportunity to make remarks at the end of the meeting. Several trustees acknowledged the public's concern and said the current plan, to move forward with an exception request at the May 10 meeting, was the best course. Several trustees however had their own frustrations for the public.

“What I have had a hard time with … is quite a bit of the vitriol we’ve gotten from a lot of people and that has changed my picture of my constituents, I have to tell you," Trustee Dana Howie said.