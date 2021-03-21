Pinedale school officials vote to ignore mask mandate

Weksler encouraged the trustees to stay the course. She said schools in Sublette County were fortunate to remain open all year, and she saw no reason to go against state health orders when the district was so close to the end of the school year. Weksler cautioned the board against changing health mandates as families travel for spring break.

Weksler added that students were only required to wear masks when social distancing was not possible and did not need to wear them all day. She said that low transmission rates at schools could be attributed to following guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing. Weksler encouraged the board to look beyond Sublette County at the wider pandemic still raging in other communities.

PES teacher Keri Hecht explained that some teachers and staff, particularly those in high-risk health categories, might be uncomfortable returning to work without a mask mandate in place. She was thankful that schools remained open all year, and encouraged the board not to put schools in jeopardy of closing.

PES Assistant Principal and BOCES Director Janel Scurlock said that she was uncomfortable with the precedent the board was setting by defying state orders. Refusing to follow guidelines was contradictory to the message schools taught students, she added.

Nelson stated that while he felt conflicted about the issue and understood the public’s frustration, the board needed to set an example for following rules to prevent chaos. He cautioned that defying state orders sent the message to students that rule breaking was OK.

