Pineview Elementary evacuates temporarily after gas line cut

Students and staff evacuated a Casper elementary school on Friday after Rocky Mountain Power workers accidentally cut a gas line. The evacuation lasted about five hours, according to the Natrona County School District.

The students and staff left Pineview Elementary at about 9:15 a.m. Friday and went to Kelly Walsh High School, which sits about a mile away. Everyone was safe, the school district said in an announcement released shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.

The evacuation prompted the cancellation of Pineview’s afternoon preschool class. Parents of the morning preschool class were able to pick up their kids at Kelly Walsh, the district said.

Utility workers, first responders and the district’s own maintenance teams worked to resolve the gas line issue at Pineview.

By 2 p.m., school officials received the go ahead to return to the east Casper elementary school.

“We want to give a shout out to the students and staff at Kelly Walsh High School for being excellent hosts,” said district spokeswoman Tanya Southerland. “We also want to express our appreciation to the Pineview staff and all others who assisted in taking such great care of students and staff during this time.”

Students walked to Kelly Walsh because it was more efficient than waiting for buses, Southerland said. They were taken by school bus back to Pineview.

During the time away from their school, the Pineview students and staff were provided lunch by the district. They returned to their school in time for the normal after-school pickup.

