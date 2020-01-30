Plan to allow armed teachers in Campbell County wins initial approval

The policy also requires school personnel in good standing to have at least five years of experience in the district. That’s another difference in policies approved in three other Wyoming school districts.

The Armed Educator Committee that drafted the proposal thought it was important for administrators to know and be familiar with whoever volunteers, qualifies for and is chosen as an armed educator, Eisenhauer said.

An armed educator can use his or her own handgun if approved by the trainer and if it meets requirements, Eisenhauer said.

“You guys did a great job,” Clouston said. “But why not make all the guns, holsters and bullets the same?”

He later asked if the trainer could evaluate and recommend firearms to be used by specific armed educators.

That drew the most board discussion of the evening.

“Most people who come to us have firearms they are comfortable with,” responded Human Resources Manager Larry Reznicek. “It’s very different on our end. No. 1, they have some ownership of that gun.”

“For me, it’s very important they use the gun they’re most comfortable with,” Ochs said. “I think allowing people to choose their own weapons is an OK thing.”